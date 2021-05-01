Fashion and history align at the Kentucky Derby





LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) Horses may take center stage on Derby day, but the fashion isn’t too far behind the scenes. Some may wonder where the tradition of wearing hats comes from? Fashion trends are both defined and broken on the runway. This story begins when the Derby began … almost 150 years ago. Needless to say, we tend to dress a little differently than we did back then in our day-to-day lives, but it’s traditions like wearing a hat that have become part of what it is. the Derby. It’s a race that started right after the Civil War. “The shifting silhouettes, the changes, the different types of patterns, the trends, the different types of hats, things like that,” said Jessica Whitehead, curator of collections at the Kentucky Derby Museum. “And of course, hats were an important part of most everyday outfits, until the late 1960s, so the hat as a ‘thing’ for the Derby only really appeared after those these weren’t worn every day and it was a special occasion to start wearing hats. “ The hats stuck together and became part of the thread of a proper Derby outfit. “There will always be haute couture. But there’s also that wild and wacky house, the sort of DIY Derby cart and the Derby fashion experience we all know, love and love to watch.” Some of them even make their way into the Kentucky Derby Museum. “Gigantic hats from material, they found their home, you know, tissue paper trash bags that you wouldn’t see anywhere other than here on Derby day,” Whitehead said. A day that now requires another accessory: a mask. “Just like you need a pretty handbag, you need a pretty face mask,” Whitehead said. “And yeah, it’s just one of those social trends that 100 years from now we’re going to look back and say, ‘You know, that really tells us something about that time period, and it’s a fashion piece that we are. says so. ‘ “

A fashion trend and now a health trend that can make its way into the history books in colorful and memorable ways. Masks have become either a statement piece or something that racing enthusiasts try to mix with their outfits. Either way, this added accessory makes it a Derby that no one will soon forget.







