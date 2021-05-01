How did gender-neutral fashion come about in these years?

Previously, the idea of ​​clothes having no gender was rather radical, but now the clothing-related sex lines are fading. Now the idea of ​​sexless clothes is becoming mainstream in our society. But gender-neutral clothing isn’t a 21st century invention, it’s been around for centuries now. Greeks, Scots, Australian Aborigines, Red Indians, Indians, their standard attire for men and women usually consisted of two garments, draped around the body – a tunic and a coat. Given the history, clothes were more or less gendered in different times and places.

Effects of the industrial revolution on clothing

During the industrial Revolution clothing in the West has become strictly gender specific. A clear example is that skirts have completely disappeared from men’s wardrobes. In fact, until the 19th century, the skirt was not a garment that only women were supposed to wear. Rather, it was part of male attire both in medieval and Renaissance Europe. For example, in sixteenth and seventeenth-century Europe, the must-have dress of nobles included pipes, sometimes codpieces, and voluminous, skirt-like bouffants. In the 19th century, even little boys were not dressed in skirts, previously, regardless of gender, children were dressed in lavish skirts and dresses.

Beginning of genderless fashion

In 1968, designers such as Pierre Cardin, André Courrèges, Paco Rabanne and Mary Quant launched a clothing line called Space Age. It consisted of clean, simple silhouettes with bold graphic patterns, new synthetic fabrics that had no historical genre association. And the women symbolically burnt their bras. US department stores created special sections for unisex fashions, although most closed in 1969. But their impact may have been felt for a decade afterward. his-hers clothes, promoted in cute advertisements, catalog brochures and sewing patterns. The difference between avant-garde unisex and the later version, Paoletti argues, is the distinction between boundary-defying designs, often shaped by androgynous-looking models, and a less threatening variant, worn by attractive heterosexual couples. After that, many designers like David Bowie, Prince and Grace Jones challenged gender norms with their clothing choices.

Nowadays, more and more people seem to want to break free from gender roles and norms, and this attitude is influencing the current fashion scene, which is becoming more and more gender neutral.

Fashion houses are making the necessary changes

Fashion houses have blurred the line between menswear and womenswear for decades. But now we can see it every day, as society’s perception of gender is visibly changing. The British Fashion Council (BFC) also tries to keep up with this changing fashion scene. Recently, they released a statement announcing that over the next twelve months, London Fashion Weeks will merge womenswear and menswear into one gender-neutral platform, to allow designers more great flexibility. London Fashion Week will not be binary separated for the first time in its 37-year history, reflecting the fashion industry’s growing desire to overcome the gender binary.

These days, celebrities seem to love non-sexist fashion and some celebrities and influencers are famous for their gender-defying fashion sense. It’s wonderful to see how society has embraced non-sexist fashion and it encourages people to be more expressive about their sexuality as they don’t have to conform to gender trends.

The new popular and scientific interest in bisexuality was liberating for gay men, women and men and women, offering them a culturally acceptable alternative to their wardrobes.

Fashion has given them free space to breathe. It was also liberating for fashion. Everyone could finally accept their gender and we have to remember that each of us is a different gender and yes you heard me right. Remember this and say it out loud. So everyone is a bit of each gender and the clothes didn’t have to proclaim one or the other as loud as before.

Generation Z and gender neutral fashion

Unisex clothing aims to minimize gender differences. The unisex movement may have made women’s clothing more masculine, but it never made it non-feminine; otherwise, attempts to feminize the appearance of men have proven to be particularly short-lived, Paoletti Remarks.

Now even the market trends are changing and there is an apparent 52% increase in demand for without sex and gender neutral fashion. Especially among Gen Z, they are very much about sexless fashion. They strongly oppose the idea of ​​clothing defining their gender and gender binary shopping. Only 44% of Gen Z members participate in the purchase of gender-defined clothing.

In 1966, Yves Saint Laurent launched a line of tuxedo for women called The tuxedo “, he reinterpreted the Mannish silhouette in gangster stripes and safari khaki. Roy Halston Frowick rose to fame after his ubiquitous Ultrasuede shirtdress (a modern, feminine twist on a men’s shirt) that became popular among American women in the mid-1970s.

As the current exhibition at the FIT Yves Saint Laurent and Halston museum illustrates: Fashion of the 70s, designers weren’t content to dress women in men’s clothes; they dressed them like themselves, in classic pieces that reflected their subtly androgynous wardrobe. The exhibition catalog argues that this elegant and functional style associated with the international jet set was equally appealing to young working women: not only pants, but also cabanas, dress shirts and blazers became staples of the female wardrobe.

Gender neutral fashion in India

Indian costumes and clothing have high visibility of genderless fashion. Starting with kurtas at angrakhas, Indian clothing has always had elements of gender fluidity. Even in old sculptures or paintings, we see that both men and women were generally shirtless and wrapped a garment around their loins. Even dhotis, pajamas, kurtas and lungis are still worn by men and women. Our gods and goddesses also have a similar style of clothing, adorned with heavy jewelry.

Arnav Malhotra, Owner of No Gray Area says:Our aesthetic goes beyond oversized clothing. Our resort shirts, printed pants, jackets and t-shirts are worn for all genders. His biggest observation is the average willingness of Gen Z men to experiment. Women have been wearing men’s clothing for years. But it’s the men who are comfortable going beyond the masculine now. It is a testament to the evolution of gender norms in society, especially among the younger generation.

The lines are blurry and we love it!

Concepts of masculinity and femininity no longer define the clothes people wear. Men and women choose to define themselves on their own terms rather than being tied to a specific idea, culture, class or individuality.

Fashion is constantly evolving and constantly evolving, we cannot compartmentalize it. Fashion is an expression of oneself, it lets itself be itself, without any excuse. Looking around we realize that now genre fashion is not as clear as it once was. Now society is more open and accepting that people express their gender through clothes and they don’t have to wear clothes that relate only to their biologically assigned sexuality. The penis slowly bled acceptably. Concepts of masculinity and femininity no longer define the clothes people wear.

Gender fluidity and gender neutral fashion are not just a phase of fashion, they are here to stay and rather evolving. And not only is it a blessing for society, but it is certainly a blessing for fashion.

