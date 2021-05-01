Wedding dress trends for spring / summer 2021-2022 to pin now

Scroll down to see more images

Let’s let one thing out here before we run this, I am do not get married anytime soon. If you are my boyfriend and reading this, don’t panic! All that aside, Bridal Fashion Week maybe makes me wish I was, so to stop myself from running around Kleinfeld and trying on all the dresses I see I put together a few of my dresses. favorite whites of the season, which are all fun. the biggest wedding dress trends for spring / summer 2021-2022.

Maybe it’s just me, but I’m watching Say yes to the dress was a weekly ritual for my sister and I growing up. It was the only thing we could do for hours without getting bored. Watching these women try on their dream dresses made me want to plan my own wedding when I was eight years old! Now that I’m an adult (hey, that’s a loose term!), I can actually start to think of all wedding dress shopping as a semi-serious matter. Not enough again, but still!

If unlike me, you are getting married soon, there are some must-have trends you should know before you go shopping. Just like in the non-bridal world, the one-shoulder graphic designs and cutout elements are all over at present. Likewise, elegant silhouettes are made of fluid satin or silk. Of course your dress should speak to you on a personal level, but if you’re not sure where to start, trying out some of the best trends of the year is always a safe bet for a great dress.

Whether you’re looking to get inspired before your next date or just browsing because, you know, wedding dresses are pretty to look at, read on to see some of my favorite Bridal Fashion dresses. Spring / summer 2022 week.

This dreamy fairy dress

This Zwilinger dress looks like it would be worn by such a simple bride woodland fairy!

This elegant halter moment

This minimalist White One dress would be perfect for a destination wedding on an island somewhere. Imagine it with a tropical bouquet!

This modern slippery dress

If you’re a modern bride looking to channel the vibes of ’90s supermodels on your wedding day, check out your perfect Savannah Miller gown.

This dazzling glam ball gown

Or, if you prefer that princess look, this blingy option from Rivini has you covered. Im a sucker for glitter!

This elegant lace option

Personally, I would love to wear something with sleeves on my wedding day, so this intricate Faetanini dress is one of my favorites.

This headband cutout style

If you are seriously considering this Gracy Accad dress, it is safe to say that you like to stand out from the crowd. As you should your day!

This one-shoulder goddess dress

The bow! The frown at the waist! The slit on the side! This asymmetrical dress by Marchesa for Pronovias has it all.

This romantic floral masterpiece

This ball gown from Marchesa Notte took my breath away. I mean, just seeto this detail in these flower appliques!

This pearl slice of paradise

Wearing an Elie Saab dress on my wedding day would be the highlight of my entire life. I will dream of this beaded princess dress every night until then.

This Dainty Off-The-Shoulder Issue

Wearing a wedding dress with a sheer bodice can be risky, but this flowy dress by Eisen Stein looks super classic at the same time. Just plan your underwear accordingly!