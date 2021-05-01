Empress Eugenie and Charles Frederick Worth – Royal Central

Royals and fashion have gone hand in hand for centuries. In 1574, under Queen Elizabeth I, Parliament passed a law dictating who could wear what colors and textiles based on their social status. The preferences of the king and queen have long dictated what is fashionable in society. This Fashion Favorites series will take a look at some of the most fashionable royals and their favorite designers, starting with Eugenie, Empress of the French and Charles Frederick Worth.

Mara Eugenia Ignacia Agustina de Palafox y Kirkpatrick was born on May 5, 1826 in Granada, Spain. Known later as Eugenie, she met Prince Louis Napolon while he was President of the Second Republic in April 1849. In 1852, he became Emperor Napoleon III, and after announcing their engagement on January 22, 1853, they were married in a civil ceremony in January. 29 and a religious ceremony on January 30. Eugenie devoted herself to her public life as an Empress and quickly became a fashion icon in Europe and beyond.

Eugenies’ support to fashion helped revive a late French luxury industry. With her twelve ladies-in-waiting, she changed her outfit several times during the day and rarely wore one again. Every year, she auctioned off several different dresses to raise money for charity (and make room in her wardrobe). In 1860, Eugenie discovered the work of Charles Frederick Worth and the history of fashion was made.

Charles Frederick Worth was an English designer originally trained in the sale of fabrics and drapery in England. He moved to Paris to continue selling textiles for Gagelin, and the department store allowed him to open a ready-to-wear department. His designs for the company were presented both at the Great Exhibition of 1851 in London and at the Universal Exhibition of 1855 in Paris. With a business partner, Worth opened his own design house in 1858.

The Empress in a design by Charles Frederick Worth.

Worth had quickly become a society favorite. The Princess of Metternich, an Austrian socialite active in French society, wore a Worth dress to a ball at the Tuileries. The princess visited the Emperor and Empress in their private apartments before the ball, and immediately the Empress was taken with the dress. The Empress asked the princess for the name of the creator and told her to call him at the palace the next day.

Eugenie and Worth would form a close working relationship. Although his salon was a social place to see and be seen, the only client he would visit was the Empress. She quickly ordered all new clothes from Worth, no matter where they were going. Before she discovered her work, a Worth dress was selling for between 300 and 400 francs. After turning her gaze to them, they were more than 2,000 francs for each dress.

Worth was widely known for his body changes. In the mid-19th century, a wider figure using the crinoline was the dominant fashion. However, neither Worth nor Eugenie liked crinolines – she found them bulky and difficult to move. The new shape was narrower at the front, with the crinoline concentrated at the back; this was called agitation. It was almost immediately adopted by women in fashionable society.

Eugenie also appeared at the races in 1862 without a shawl, in order to better show off her Worth dress. While before that, going without a shawl or jacket would have been unthinkable, women all over the world left their shawls at home to emulate Eugenie and her Worth designs.

In 1869 Worth had been appointed official dressmaker to the court. However, the Second Empire collapsed in 1870. The House of Worth was able to survive, however – it had become a favorite of royals and socialites in Europe and America. Although Charles Frederick Worth dressed countless members of the royal family during his career, his closest relationship was with Empress Eugenie.