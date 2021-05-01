See the 2021 hats, colors, masks and outfits





A rainbow of colors bursts in Churchill Downs Circuit topped with wide-brimmed hats, fascinators, straw fedoras and boaters. The 2021 Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby fans accessorized their bow ties, strappy heels, suit coats, jumpsuits and spring dresses in indigo, bright yellows, greens and various shades of pink and purple. Thanks to Mother Nature’s abundance of sunshine, everyone wore their best sunglasses as well. And due to the pandemic, all guests had to wear face masks, many of which were color-coordinated with their outfits, which most fans kept in place until they were at least in their place. Kentucky Derby 2021 Live ::Updates on favorites, odds, races and more at Churchill Downs Zeke Sloan, from Milwaukee, struck a pose in his straw hat and navy sports coat. “This is my first time at Churchill Downs and I’ve heard it was more of a fashion show than a horse race,” he said. “I really did research online what is appropriate to wear for the Kentucky Derby.” Like Sloan and the rest of the fans of the 147th Kentucky Derby race, Miss Kentucky USA Alex Franke was thrilled to have an excuse to dress like new. “I have been wearing yoga pants for so many months during the pandemic,” Franke told the Courier Journal. “I can’t tell you how excited I was to dress for this day. I feel wonderful.” The story continues under the gallery. Hubbard and Lisa Kennedy from College Station, Texas, arrived in Louisville without a few key pieces of their wardrobe. Lisa picked up a royal blue fascinator at Pix Shoes, 201 S. Preston St., in downtown Louisville. You can like:400 Flowers in 3 Days: Meet One of the Women Behind the Kentucky Derby Rose Garland “They were so helpful, they even lent me a raincoat for Thurby,” she said. Hubbard needed a sports jacket, and the salesperson at the Galt House Hotel’s men’s clothing store, Talbott’s, loaned him a jacket overnight to make sure it matched his pants. “This is Kentucky hospitality to you. It’s amazing,” said Hubbard Kennedy. Christine Moore, a star milliner at the 147th Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Derby Museum, said the fashion during race weekend was top notch. “Maybe it was because we didn’t have a Spring Derby in 2020, but racing fans really did it all this year. Fashion was really high at Churchill Downs all weekend long. “ Thanks in part to the warm, sunny weather, sleeveless dresses and light pants were popular choices. As is tradition over the Kentucky Derby weekend, the men pulled out their seersucker suits, but also came dressed in floral dress shirts with accents of coral, bright green, and lavender slacks. The Derby is one of the few special occasions in the United States where wearing a hat and dressing to go with your date is a treat. “I really feel like people are so happy for a reason to dress their best after going a year with nowhere to go,” said milliner Rachel Bell, co-owner of Hat girls. “And look at this amazing weather that we ended up with this weekend; it makes everyone happy and looks like a million bucks.” Contact Kirby Adams at [email protected]com.

