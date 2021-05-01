Andy Schafermeyer Adventures Afield: Youth Turkey Hunting Still Fashionable | Field adventures

Sometimes I have a hard time convincing young people of the entertainment value of these activities that I enjoyed as a child.
Once I learned to walk and run I was officially classified as an outdoor animal and a TV, computer or phone was unlikely to change that. Young people today are constantly distracted by these sources and the same outdoor sports that I used to love struggle to compete for their attention.
I understand that times change and generational differences are constant, but I regularly challenge myself to restore some old-fashioned traditions to young people. Fortunately, there are many opportunities to bring young participants on my adventures abroad.
On April 24, the New Hampshire Youth Turkey Hunting allowed young people to explore this exciting challenge without competing with adults or other hunters.
The season opens early with the ultimate goal of generating lifelong interest in a younger generation. For a young man, Cash Rondeau of Chester, this experience was an exciting day which was the culmination of several weeks of preparation.
A successful hunt for these tired birds never happens quickly. As Cash would learn, he spent a couple of weeks devoted to scouting, teaching guns, safe and ethical hunting, and possibly an early morning turkey hunt.
As with any hunt, success depends on understanding the biology and behavior of the game sought.
Fortunately, spring turkey hunts coincide with the breeding season and require birds to adopt predictable behaviors.
New Hampshire has a very healthy population of wild turkeys with an estimated number of over 25,000 birds. They can be found in almost any city, but it can be difficult to decide where to focus a hunt.
For nearly a month before the hunt, Cash and his father had observed flocks of turkeys with males strutting around and displaying their perceived dominance. Once March begins to warm up and the amount of daylight has increased, aggressive family groups and males begin to occupy the same habitat.
Turkeys are prolific breeders and every bird that exists in April is involved. Hens will mate in their first year, and year-old males called jakes are eager to participate, but are often overtaken by larger, older males called toms.
After careful observation and examination of breeding behavior, hunters selected a field not far from their homes and checked with the landowner to ensure permission to hunt. They chose a line of wood around the perimeter to hide, keep warm, and call the turkeys. Mimicking the vocalizations of these birds is key and can be accomplished in a number of ways. Hundreds of books have been written, thousands of products invented, and there are a million theories related to calling turkeys. Very simply, a vocalization is done with the hope of attracting a man to what he assumes to be a potential woman or cheating him into believing that another man is on the prowl.
During the youth turkey hunting weekend, birds are the most sensitive because of all the noises they have heard; gobbles, chirps, chuckles and howls were all legitimate. It was this comfort that brought a big buck within shooting range for Cash and his father.
In no time, their hard work paid off and Cash harvested his first turkey. Later at breakfast he recalled the details of his hunt as an accomplished outdoor enthusiast. Although he was a little sleep deprived, he asked to celebrate by going fishing for a child according to my own heart.
