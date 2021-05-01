Fashion
Fashion show highlights importance of safe spaces for LGBTQ islanders
Jody Perry was one of many members of the Island’s LGBTQ community to take part in a fashion show on Saturday in Summerside to highlight the importance of safe spaces.
It was put together by a consignment clothing store in the area called The Little BlackDress Co.
“I wanted to participate to show people that it’s OK to stand up and be who you are,” Perry said.
Perry said there wasn’t a lot of visibility for the LGBTQ community on the island and that she would like to see it grow.
“So that younger people like other parts of the island who feel they are not who they are will know that there are safe places to go and people who will support them,” she said. .
There are no stores on the island that are geared directly to the LGBTQ community. Perry said people look at her strangely while shopping in the men’s sections of some retailers.
“A lot of people talk about ‘Oh my God she’s shopping over there.’ But really, it’s just that we want to feel who we are and that should be OK.”
The situation Perry described is part of the reason why Shawna Perry, his sister-in-law and store owner, wanted to host the fashion show.
“Since we moved here last month, we’ve noticed a lot of customers coming into our store, men looking in our ladies section and we’re noticing women sort of browsing the men’s section,” said Shawna Perry.
“We just want to let it be known that at Little Black Dress we invite everyone to look at our clothes.”
All of the store’s inventory is genderless, Shawna Perry said. “It’s a place where they can come and feel comfortable.”
The fashion show models wore looks that were both gender-neutral and stepped out of what some would call mainstream gender norms.
It was not only members of the LGBTQ community who took part in the event, but also allies of the community.
Nicole Yeba, who describes herself as an ally, was one of the models.
“I wanted to participate because I am a really big fan of the LGBTQ community,” she said. “It’s a cool way to showcase and support the community for me.”
Representation is one of the main reasons Jody Perry attended the event. She left at 16 in a small community. She now lives near Charlottetown and has a career as a youth worker.
“For me, it’s my passion to work with young people to let them know that they can be authentic themselves. They have a lot of questions because they don’t always see those of different genders who identify as lesbian, bi, gay, “Perry says.
“For them to see the people in their life moving forward, I think it gives them hope.”
The fashion show remained within public health guidelines with a capacity limited to 36 people.
Learn more about CBC PEI
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]