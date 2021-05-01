Fashion show highlights importance of safe spaces for LGBTQ islanders

Jody Perry was one of many members of the Island’s LGBTQ community to take part in a fashion show on Saturday in Summerside to highlight the importance of safe spaces.

It was put together by a consignment clothing store in the area called The Little BlackDress Co.

“I wanted to participate to show people that it’s OK to stand up and be who you are,” Perry said.

Perry said there wasn’t a lot of visibility for the LGBTQ community on the island and that she would like to see it grow.

“So that younger people like other parts of the island who feel they are not who they are will know that there are safe places to go and people who will support them,” she said. .

There are no stores on the island that are geared directly to the LGBTQ community. Perry said people look at her strangely while shopping in the men’s sections of some retailers.

“A lot of people talk about ‘Oh my God she’s shopping over there.’ But really, it’s just that we want to feel who we are and that should be OK.”

“We just want to make it known that at Little Black Dress we invite everyone to look at our clothes,” says owner Shawna Perry. (Tony Davis / CBC)

The situation Perry described is part of the reason why Shawna Perry, his sister-in-law and store owner, wanted to host the fashion show.

“Since we moved here last month, we’ve noticed a lot of customers coming into our store, men looking in our ladies section and we’re noticing women sort of browsing the men’s section,” said Shawna Perry.

“We just want to let it be known that at Little Black Dress we invite everyone to look at our clothes.”

All of the store’s inventory is genderless, Shawna Perry said. “It’s a place where they can come and feel comfortable.”

Nicole Yeba was one of the show’s models. (Tony Davis / CBC)

The fashion show models wore looks that were both gender-neutral and stepped out of what some would call mainstream gender norms.

It was not only members of the LGBTQ community who took part in the event, but also allies of the community.

Nicole Yeba, who describes herself as an ally, was one of the models.

“I wanted to participate because I am a really big fan of the LGBTQ community,” she said. “It’s a cool way to showcase and support the community for me.”

This costume was one of four looks Perry wore at the event. (Tony Davis / CBC)

Representation is one of the main reasons Jody Perry attended the event. She left at 16 in a small community. She now lives near Charlottetown and has a career as a youth worker.

“For me, it’s my passion to work with young people to let them know that they can be authentic themselves. They have a lot of questions because they don’t always see those of different genders who identify as lesbian, bi, gay, “Perry says.

“For them to see the people in their life moving forward, I think it gives them hope.”

The fashion show remained within public health guidelines with a capacity limited to 36 people.

