FLOTUS puts recycled luxury designer fashion in the national spotlight – Sourcing Journal





“New isn’t always better,” according to fashion designer Gabriela Hearst – and Dr. Jill Biden. Related Articles The First Lady turned heads on Wednesday in a black dress embroidered with a floral pattern and a matching mask as she sat in the chamber of the US Capitol Chamber. However, some viewers noted that the painstakingly detailed ensemble – worn during President Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress – bore striking similarities to FLOTUS ‘inaugural all-white look. Both dresses were made by Hearst, who took to Instagram after the address to spill tea backstage. “[Wednesday’s dress] was originally used to fit that of the inauguration, ”explained the Uruguayan designer, noting that the“ double reused ”black sample might not have seen the light of day if the First Lady did not see the light of day. hadn’t asked for it to be “picked up for another occasion” later. . Dr Biden may have had a symbolic reason to remove the referential robe this week, as the president gave his speech a day before his 100th day in office. President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s commanders in chief took this step as an opportunity to reflect on the early signs of progress, engaging not only lawmakers but the American public as well. The president’s speech on Wednesday was also a historic first, as he was surrounded by Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “Madam President, Madam Vice-President,” he greeted them. “No president has ever said these words from this podium…. and it is time. In notes posted to his website, Hearst says that Dr. Biden’s inauguration day look was designed with a “message of unity” in mind. “The symbol in bloom to represent this message are the federal flowers of all states and territories of the United States of America,” she wrote. Crafted from a multi-layered wool cady fabric, the dress featured flower locations and carefully considered color selections for weeks, Hearst said. “The Delaware flower is positioned at the level of the First Lady’s heart – from there all the other flowers branch out,” she wrote. “Each flower took about two to four hours to embroider.” According to Hearst, the clothes were made entirely from readily available fabrics that were sewn and embroidered in New York’s clothing district. “It was extremely important to showcase the skillful and masterful craft capacity available in our country,” she wrote. During last year’s White House run, Hearst contributed to the Biden Campaign Believe in Better collection of designer goods alongside other creatives including Proenza Schouler, Thakoon, Thom Browne, Tory Burch and Aurora James.







