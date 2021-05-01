Connect with us

Binky Felstead jokes that she had to ‘squeeze’ her bump in a tight orange dress

6 mins ago

Pregnant Binky Felstead jokes that she had to ‘squeeze’ her bump in a tight orange dress as she says her doctor told her to ‘slow down’

She is just weeks away from the birth of her second child, a baby boy.

And Binky Felstead revealed on Saturday that her doctor had advised her to ‘start taking it a little slower’, as she showcased her bump in an orange maxi dress.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 30, posed a storm in a mirror telling fans that she had ‘sunk’ into the dress just moments before it darkened.

Doctor’s orders: Binky Felstead revealed on Saturday that her doctor had advised her to ‘start taking it a little slower’, as she showcased her bump in an orange maxi dress

The mother-of-one then lay down on her bed and explained to her disciples that she was instructed to slow things down a bit before her work.

Turning the camera from head to toe, Binky revealed that she must have missed a walk with her daughter India and her fiance Max Darnton.

Binky gently rocked her stomach as she told fans, “ Max took India for a dog walk. ”

She continued, “ My obstetrician told me to start taking it a little slower because I start to have cramps when I walk long distances. ”

The TV personality added: ‘I hate to miss something. But I know I’m going to be rushed soon, so good to be as horizontal as possible for the moment.

It comes after his partner Max revealed that he believes their son might be with them sooner than expected as he believes his ‘bump has dropped’.

Binky went topless to better show off her growing belly in a radiant photo shared on Instagram earlier in April.

Adding an orange color filter to the squeeze, the reality TV star slipped into a pair of gray sweatpants as she posed in her bedroom.

She protected her modesty with her right arm and let her long brown hair cascade around her shoulders.

The beauty smiled as she showed her changing body in the snap of the mirror and wrote: “ Max thinks my bump has fallen, he is betting on an early birth.

Binky informed fans about her pregnancy earlier this month by sharing a photo of her 32-week scan on Instagram Stories, saying everything was “ beautiful. ”

She also revealed that her son is expected to weigh ‘around 8 pounds’ which would make him a birth weight similar to her daughter India.

Binky wrote: ‘Everything is fine, thanks everyone for asking! They think he’ll weigh around (or a little over) 8 pounds. India was 7.13!

“ I struggled to get a good, clear 4D photo as her little face was partly pushed against my stomach and was too comfortable / stubborn to move for a sharp shot! ”

Binky had already revealed in December that she was expecting her second child.

She shares India with her former partner Josh Patterson.

She and Max announced that they got engaged last September after 19 months of dating.

