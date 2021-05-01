Fashion
Dominant victory in all classes at the World Rowing Cup
There were many dominant performances in the final of the First Rowing World Cup Regatta at Lake Jarun in Zagreb, Croatia.
The finals in all categories were brought forward by one day with strong winds forecast for tomorrow (Sunday).
The first final of the day took place in the women’s light single sculls which were won in a dominant fashion by Sofia Meakin, on the Swiss boat 1.
Meakin took control early on and established an advantage over clear water in the first quarter of the race, which she maintained to win gold.
The silver medal went to Katrina Thoma of Germany and the bronze medal to Lara Tiefenthaler of Austria.
The race saw a dramatic incident for the Swiss boat 2, with Eline Rol having to be rescued after capsizing during the race.
In the men’s lightweight pairs, Hungarian Peter Galambos got off to a good start and pulled away in the third quarter of the race to secure a comfortable victory.
The silver medal went to Joachim Agne of Germany and the bronze to Peter Zelinka of Slovakia.
On the women’s side, the gold went to twins Ivana and Josipa Jurkovic of Croatia, who claimed a dominant victory at home.
Only three boats took the start, meaning they all got medals with silver for the Czech Republic and bronze for France.
There was more success between Croatian siblings in the men’s pair as brothers Martin and Valent Sinkovic took gold with a convincing display.
Behind them there was a real battle for the remaining medals, which ended with silver for France and bronze for Spain.
The women’s pairs doubles saw a dominating display from Milda Valciukaite and Donata Karaliene of Lithuania, who opened the clear water in the first quarter of the race with an impressive victory.
The money went to France who comfortably resisted Hungary who won the bronze medal.
In the men’s doubles, European champions Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias produced an impressive technical sculling demonstration to win gold for France.
A good battle for the silver medal ensued, with Poland edging Switzerland 1 for bronze.
There was more success for France in the men’s four with their quartet of Benoit Demey, Benoit Brunet, Thibaut Verhoeven and Dorian Mortelette quickly taking the lead and clinging to gold.
A battle ensued with Poland winning the silver medal and Croatia having to settle for bronze.
In the lightweight men’s doubles, European silver medalists Jonathan Rommelmann and Jason Osborne of Germany took the lead early on and held on for gold.
The money went to Switzerland 1, with Austria completing the podium by winning bronze.
France secured another dominant victory in the women’s lightweight pairs doubles thanks to their pair of Laura Tarantola and Claire Bove.
Behind them Belarus won the silver medal while the bronze medal went to Turkey.
In the women’s couple quadruple, Germany opened up an early lead before France responded, although the German quartet of Daniela Schultze, Carlotta Nwajide, Frieda Haemmerling and Franziska Kampmann retained gold.
The money went to France while Switzerland won the bronze medals.
In the men’s quadruple Estonias, the quartet of Juri-Mikk Udam, Allar Raja, Tonu Endrekson and Kaspar Taimsoo took the lead in the third quarter of the race before securing the victory.
Behind them, the silver medals went to Poland, which had led initially, with the bronzes going to Germany.
In the women’s pairs, the race was held with the fastest qualifying of the heats, Magdalena Lobnig of Austria winning gold with a confident performance.
Behind Lobnig, Kristyna Fleissnerova of the Czech Republic won the silver medal after overtaking Jovana Arsic of Serbia, who had to settle for bronze.
On the men’s side, Oliver Zeidler of Germany got off to a good start which was too difficult for his rivals to review as he won a comfortable gold medal.
Behind him, Kjetil Borch of Norway clinched a comfortable silver medal with a bronze medal in Damir Martin on the boat Croatia 1.
The regatta in Croatia is the first of three World Rowing Cups scheduled for this year, with World Cup II scheduled for May 21-23 in Lucerne, Switzerland, and World Cup III scheduled for June 5-6. in Sabaudia, Italy.
