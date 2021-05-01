Meet the Uyghur sisters who fled China and built an international fashion brand in Australia

Uighur Mawluda Momin still remembers the day she left her village in China’s Xinjiang region to come to Australia.

She was eight years old.

The day [my mother, brother and I] on the left, it’s snowing. I was just thinking “why are we leaving?” she told SBS News.

I still remember my family standing at the door waving their hand. We had to rush into the taxi, we weren’t allowed to make it a big deal.

Today, she and her older sister, Nigara, own their own international fashion company, Twiice Boutique, based in Greenacre, western Sydney.

The brand aims to empower women by bringing a modern twist to modest fashion – a trend in which people wear less skin-revealing clothing, often to satisfy spiritual or religious beliefs.

What makes me so proud is the process it took for us to get here, said Nigara.

We don’t have a business background, we don’t have rich parents to fund us – it’s all down to our own hard work and sacrifice.

From Xinjiang to Sydney

Greenacre is far from Xinjiang, where China has reportedly established dozens of internment camps in which human rights violations have been perpetrated against the Uyghur Muslim minority.

Their treatment has been called genocide by parliaments and rights groups around the world.

At the start of the 20th century, the Uyghurs declared themselves to be part of independent East Turkestan. However, the region was usurped by the newly formed Communist government of mainland China in 1949.

Uyghurs say their persecution by China began in the mid-20th century and began to escalate in the early 2000s. Today, more than a million Uyghurs are believed to be held in “re-education” camps. in China.

Mawluda and Nigara, now 27 and 28, mostly have fond memories of their time in Xinjiang.

They were surrounded by family and friends and say they never felt a tangible difference between how Chinese and Uyghurs were viewed.

We were such a big family. Back then, you could openly celebrate Eid or Ramadan. The restrictions were nowhere near as severe as they are today, Nigara said.

Nigara and Mawluda Momin’s home in Xinjiang SBS News

It is the father of the girls who first arrived in Australia in the early 2000s.

He had been involved in an organization that protested against inequalities towards Uyghurs. After Chinese authorities learned of his group’s activities, he decided to flee. Australia granted him a refugee protection visa.

While Mawluda was able to flee Xinjiang soon after with her mother and younger brother, Nigara and another sister had to wait for their passports to be ready – which she said was only possible through corruption.

We had to pay people a lot of money so that they could help us get a passport, said Nigara. Every time we’ve been to [Chinese] cities, my aunt would take off her scarf because she didn’t want her religious experience to affect me to get a passport.

It was only after the girls started their new life in Australia that they started to realize what was really going on at home.

When I first got here and started to see the blue [East Turkestan] flag, it was the first time in my life that I saw it. I was like, ‘is this our flag? Isn’t our flag supposed to be red? Mawluda said.

The girls also had to come to terms with the fact that they might never be able to go home or see their loved ones again. Maintaining contact with those close to him in Xinjiang has been extremely difficult.

Sometimes I try to talk to them [Chinese social media platform] WeChat, but they deleted us all four or five years ago when things got really intense between Chinese and Uyghurs, Mawluda said. But, I still tried to add them and sometimes they will accept me for a day just to say hello so we know they’re still alive.

‘We didn’t want it to be in a dark alley’

Although adjusting to a new country, culture and language was difficult for Nigara and Mawluda upon arriving in Australia, they worked hard to turn their childhood interests in fashion into a career.

My mom being a young girl, her dad told her that she needed to have some kind of skill in life, because it’s something you can take with you wherever you go. She therefore embarked on sewing from an early age. That’s what first interested me in fashion, said Mawluda.

The sisters said when they arrived in Australia they had to have most of their clothes trimmed as they couldn’t find many things they already liked modest.

They started a modest fashion blog in 2015, sharing their outfits and ideas with the goal of building an following.

In about 12 weeks we had 6,000 subscribers. At 30,000 subscribers, we decided, “Okay, we could probably do something with that,” Mawluda said.

In 2018, when they were both working full time, they launched Twiice Boutique with their friend and partner.

When we launched and had an open house at [the western Sydney suburb of] Bankstown, we were shocked because so many people came, Mawluda said.

Three years later, they now have a second store and ship their products around the world.

We are so proud because we wanted our customers to have a luxury shopping experience. We didn’t want modest fashion to be in a dark alley or in a store, Mawluda said.

As the business grows, the sisters hope to become Australia’s favorite haunt for modest fashion and get their products to department stores, such as David Jones.

It depends on where the business is going, but we definitely want to become a bigger fashion brand and serve Muslim women, from headscarves to formal wear to casual wear with a diverse range of designs and styles, a Mawluda said.

That’s the long-term plan, and we’re getting there slowly.