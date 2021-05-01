Fashion
Gemma Collins dons glamorous pink dress as she indulges in Indian takeout after tough week
GEMMA Collins donned a glamorous pink dress tonight as she indulged herself in an Indian takeout after a tough week.
The reality TV star and businesswoman, 40, showed off her three and a half stone weight loss by posing in the dress outside her front door.
She shared it on Instagram and wrote: “All dressed up for a takeout tonight !!! I’ve been working hard all week so can’t wait for @ tandooriloungetonight to show you my stories.”
True to her word, she filmed her sizzling chicken dish and added, “Thanks for a nice dinner with salad and a healthy little rice. Won.”
Gemma was left “absolutely heartbroken” earlier this week after her close friend Rhys Alan Smith – the ex-boyfriend of Towie star Harry Derbidge – died in Tenerife.
The former Towie star has told his fans that his absence on social media is due to the tragic news.
Gemma shared a photo of herself in a pink print tracksuit with cafes at E Pellicci Cafe in Bethnal Green, London.
She captioned the image: “I just wanted to dress to get a cup of tea from my favorite @pelliccicafe
“They make you feel so special and it means so much that I have always been so depressed recently and absolutely heartbroken after my dear friend passed away plus a little brother it really cheered me up
“Sorry I was silent on the gram but you just realize it’s a bit BS when real things happen. Love you all @pelliccicafe and thanks for making a fuss with my mom.
“I’m just taking it slow at the moment @pelliccicafe deserves an award for making people happy.”
Spanish police sources on the island have revealed that officers were called to an address in Granadilla de Abona, in the south of the island, in the early hours of last Thursday morning.
Rhys was close friends with several cast members, most notably Gemma and James Argent.
Gemma said in an emotional tribute to social media: My heart will never be the same again. I will never be the same again, I love you Reece.
While Arg wrote: I love you mate.
Harry and Rhys dated in 2013 and makeup artist Harry later admitted he slept with Rhys when he started dating Bobby.
It is believed that he lived for a while in Dubai before returning to Spain, where he was trained as a masseuse.
The fitness fan, who had transformed his look in recent years, would often go on vacation with Gemma.
