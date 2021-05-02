Men’s soccer Marshall: Herd faces Fordham on Sunday in Challenge Cup | Marshall University

HUNTINGTON As Marshall’s men’s football coach Chris Grassie watched his opponent for the NCAA College Cup, he didn’t have to look too hard to understand the philosophy his team will face.
Grassie and Fordham coach Carlo Acquista is familiar with the days when Grassie was at the University of Charleston and Acquista in Adelphi with each team chasing success at the Division II level.
I’ve known Colin from his time in Adelphi, says Grassie. We paired up when I was in Charleston. He’s a friend, so I’m glad to meet him again.
Their last reunion placed them atop the NCAA Division I, the NCAA College Cup, which features 36 of college football’s top teams.
Marshall and Fordham meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at Gillette Field in Wilson, NC.
Both teams have an offensive philosophy.
Fordham ranks 33rd in Division I for goals scored at 1.9 per game, while Marshall is around 1.6 goals per game.
The only advantage Marshall has entering the game is a stingy defense which is some of the best in college football.
In 13 games, Marshall has conceded just six goals, giving the herd a 0.46 goals-against average, the fourth-best in college football.
And just behind the Thundering Herd?
You guessed it. Fordham, who has allowed five goals in nine games, 0.56 per game.
Much of the defensive success has come depending on each team’s ability to own the ball and dictate the pace of games, which will be Sunday’s home and away game.
Grassie said that despite Fordham’s success, he will always look to his team to play his style of play as the two look to advance in the NCAA College Cup.
We’ve created a ton of chances this year, we know that, and now we’re starting to find our rhythm a bit, so that won’t change much to how we prepare for them, said Grassie.
Marshall comes in at 9-2-2 after beating Charlotte 2-0 on the last weekend of the American Conference season, giving the herd the C-USA Championship and automatic NCAA College Cup bid.
The herd was one of three American Conference teams to be part of the 36-team field, joining Charlotte and Kentucky. The herd beat the Wildcats 1-0 at Lexington during the regular season.
Fordham is 7-0-2 this season and won the Atlantic Championship 10 with a 2-0 victory over George Washington, which gave the Rams automatic berth in the College Cup field.
The winner of Sunday’s game will meet the winner of No.1 Clemson and America, which will also be played on Sunday. This game will take place Thursday in Cary, NC.
