Lots of Money in Used Fashion, Invest News & Top Stories

(BLOOMBERG) – Fanny Moizant is not used to the cold shoulder. In the United States and Europe, it is celebrated for the success of Vestiaire Collective, its luxury fashion resale site.

But in Hong Kong, she was snubbed for the very idea of ​​second-hand clothing. They said, ‘We don’t want to align ourselves with the resale companies. It’s not that fancy, “” said Ms Moizant, president and co-founder of Vestiaire, of when she moved to the city in 2017.

This is starting to change. Asian consumers are starting to rejoice in Vestiaire, which is now in Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia, with South Korea and Japan on the horizon.

Its order volume doubled in a year when retailers around the world were crippled by the pandemic – largely thanks to Asia, where the number of new second-hand sellers jumped 98% and orders by 122. %.

The pandemic and the economic insecurity that followed have been favorable to the resale of fashion around the world, which has grown to a US $ 40 billion (S $ 53 billion) industry. Asian Wardrobes Asia is only at the very beginning, thanks to local celebrities making second-hand items seem all the rage and shoppers realizing the benefits of cleaning their closets.

It’s a prospect that fills Ms. Moizant with joy. “The amount of products stuck in Asian cupboards is huge,” she said. Consumers have spent years building top-notch clothing and handbag collections for resale.

The region is expected to account for a greater share of Cloakroom activity over the next year, compared to less than 10% currently. She declined to share details of their financial data such as income and profit citing their status as a private company.

Kering, owner of Gucci, Bottega Veneta and other luxury houses, recently acquired a 5% stake in Vestiaire, bringing its valuation to over US $ 1 billion.

All over the world, online resale platforms are collecting new funding and growing. US-based Poshmark Inc traveled to Australia after raising US $ 277 million when it went public earlier this year. ThredUp Inc raised US $ 168 million in an initial public listing in March and even Nike Inc is starting to resell used shoes.

Ms. Moizant can thank a change in the way buyers view second-hand products. Local upstarts like Beijing-based Plum and Ponhu Luxury have reaped the windfall, securing rounds of funding and an explosion of consumers.

Chinese tourists unable to travel abroad have turned to second-hand shopping apps and duty-free malls on Hainan Island.

“People spend so much time at home and they rummaged through their closets. Then they realized, how come I have so many things that I never wear and a lot of the price tags are still on. force, ”said Charlene Ree, whose EternityX company helps brands from LVMH to L’Oreal reach consumers in the region. The view that selling or buying second-hand items was a sign of money problems is also fading, she said.

Singaporean actress Fiona Xie, who played socialite Kitty Pong in the movie Crazy Rich Asians, worked with Cloakroom to sell 10 luxury items from her personal closet for charity, becoming one of the growing local celebrities. more making used items more like collectibles. rather than thrown away items.

“Asia has a traditional prejudice against the second hand. You feel social stigma, you feel like you are going to a pawnshop,” Ms. Ree said. “Now there is an explosion of positive messages on social media about the benefits of second-hand products, including affordability and eco-friendliness. You clean up your storage space while you can buy more.

Authenticity is the other big challenge for Vestiaire. China, Hong Kong and Singapore account for two-thirds of global counterfeit exports, according to the most recent figures from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Vestiaire, which has outsourced its chief authenticator to Asia from Paris, claims to have identified a higher percentage of counterfeits in the region than in Europe and the United States. Since then, two inspectors from Hong Kong have joined the team to check the quality and authenticity of items from all over Asia before sending them to buyers.

Anyone who submits a counterfeit product for sale is first notified and then banned from the platform. Sellers have also become aware of the value of retaining proof of purchase. Many of them realize that goods can have a second life and save the original packaging and receipts to achieve higher resale prices. This type of behavior will be the key to the next step in Vestiaire’s expansion: drop-shipping to the region, where buyers can choose to opt out of the authentication process and receive the product directly from the seller.

“We are only at the beginning of what we call the Asian expansion,” Ms. Moizant said.