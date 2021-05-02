Uniform dress code for CRPF stirs up officers’ resentment





A hastily ordered move by the CRPF to establish a common dress code for officers and jawans led to resentment among the force’s officers. In a recent order released on Wednesday, Inspector General Rakesh Kumar Yadav established a uniform dress code for physical training and games for Gazzetted officers, junior and junior officers and gendarmes. For the Force ranks, the dress code for physical training and sport will be black shorts, a blue round neck T-shirt for the summer. For female staff, blue sweatpants and a blue round neck t-shirt will be applicable for the summer. Likewise, for winters, the dress code will be a blue tracksuit, a blue cap covering the head and ears in case of extreme cold will be allowed. Also, blue jackets and wind cheats will be needed in extreme cold. The fabric will be polyester / cotton suitable for local weather conditions and the shoes will be of a sporty variety with any variation in blue or black color. Previously, for Official Gazette officers, the dress code was white shorts and a shirt with rolled up sleeves and a white T-shirt with white canvas shoes and white socks. For subordinate officers it was white twill shorts (half sleeves), white canvas shoes and white socks. For the other ranks, it was regimental mufti for games and athletics, white pants, white shirt and canvas shoes. On the ground, they were supposed to wear khakhi pants or shorts, a white T-shirt and a cotton waistcoat. In accordance with the CRPF Uniform Rules, any officer (including IPS officers) while stationed at the CRPF may not wear the IPS badge as a shoulder badge as part of the rank badges. In accordance with the rules, this is necessary to distinguish yourself as a member of the CRPF. However, IPS officers stationed at CRPF never followed this either in letter or in spirit. Failure to wear the CRPF badge on shoulder badges and caps is also in violation of central government decisions / instructions issued in relation to the 1954 IPS Uniform Rules which require wearing the same uniform as the one that CRPF cadres must wear while they are delegated to the paramilitaries. The philosophy behind all of the uniform rules prescribed for any armed or paramilitary force is that, regardless of its parental services, all members must by appearance look like and distinguish themselves as a member of the force in which they are a member. whether permanent or temporary. Instead of following established uniform rules, the CRPF IPS lobby is fine-tuning the CRPF uniform rules, which is likely to lead to indiscipline in the ranks, a senior executive said.

