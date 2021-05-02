



Final results | Central Championship TUCSON, Ariz. 28th-seeded New Mexico entered the final round of the 2021 Mountain West Men’s Golf Championship, trailing Boise State six strokes and being tied before establishing tournament history en route to an eighth MW championship title. The Lobos set a single-round Mountain West tournament record with a score of 19 under 269 on Saturday, forcing a playoff series with Nevada which UNM won after the first hole in the playoffs. The Wolf Pack carded a 17-under 271 par, which is the second-lowest single-round score in championship history, to compete for the title. Coming only to the second tag team playoff series in league history, the first since 2004, New Mexico and Nevada returned to Catalina’s course at the Omni Tucson Nationals signing No.18. of Bastien Amat and Albert Boneta to ensure the victory of the team, leading the pack of wolves in one stroke with one by two. The Head Coach Glen Millican led New Mexico to consecutive and eight MW championships in 20-year career. San Diego State and UNLV tied for third with a 14-under 850 par, while Boise State completed the top five with a 13-under 851 par. The sudden death playoff drama didn’t stop at the tag team title, as four golfers finished the 54-hole tournament with identical par 209 of seven under. Make the greatest individual playoffs of all time, Boise States Hugo townsend, New Mexicans Sam choi, States of San Diego Buttocks Anupansuebsai and UNLV Jack Trent followed the team playoffs with more golf. Opening the Sudden Death Golf Course on Par 4 No.18, Townsend, Choi and Anupansuebsai all recorded par 4s before moving up to No.10. The remaining three golfers hit long runs with their first shot on the 511-yard par 5, but Townsends’ second shot landed just before the green on the front slope, while Choi and Anupansuebsai were in a bunker on the side of the greens. From there, Anupansuebsai made a perfect save on the sand, Townsend and Choi sank by putts, and the senior Aztec drained an eight-foot bird putt to become the first individual San Diego States champion since. John lepak in 2001.

