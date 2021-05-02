Helen Flanagan looks radiant in an elegant black maxi dress

Connect with us

Helen Flanagan looks radiant in a black maxi dress as she nurses baby Charlie, five weeks old, in the blink of an eye

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

Published: | Update:

She welcomed her son Charlie with her fiance Scott Sinclair at the end of last month.

And Helen Flanagan looked every inch at the beloved mom as she posed for a radiant snap with her new arrival on Saturday.

The 30-year-old former Coronation Streetstar looked amazing in a flattering black maxi dress as she nursed her little one.

Charming: Helen Flanagan looked every inch at the beloved mom as she posed for radiant snaps with her new arrival Charlie on Tuesday

Helen looked great in the long dress that had elegant buttons and peplum sleeves as she held Charlie who carried a baby in blue patterns.

The blonde beauty tied her locks into a chic ponytail and completed the look with black sandals.

She also put on full makeup, including a pop of pink blush and shiny nude lipstick to complete her radiant look.

Glowing: She later took her story to ask for advice on how to start using a bottle to feed Charlie as she had an upcoming dinner reservation.

She later took her story to ask for advice on how to start using a bottle to feed Charlie as she had a dinner reservation coming up.

It comes after Helen looked effortlessly stylish as she wore a pair of cropped jeans and a white tank top while doing housework on Wednesday.

Proving that she’s the every-moment multitasking mom, TV featured her five-week-old son as she tidied up a few dishes.

Quality Time: This comes after Helen looked effortlessly stylish as she wore a pair of cropped jeans and a white tank top while doing some housework on Wednesday.

Helen cut a relaxed figure in her casual ensemble consisting of a sleeveless white top and light denim jeans, perfect for spending time at home with her young children.

The blonde beauty tied her locks into a chic ponytail and left two locks in the front to frame her face.

Baby Charlie, who was born on his father’s birthday in March, also looked adorable as he relaxed in his gray Nested Gravity bouncer while Helen worked.

Hanging out at home: Proving she's the multitasking mom every moment, the star adored her five-week-old son as she tidied up a few dishes

It comes after Helen took her baby boy for a walk in the woods earlier today and posed for a series ofradiant slap with his new arrival.

The star looked amazing in a flattering denim dress as she held her little one in an apapo during the walk.

Helen looked completely obsessed with her son she had in Artipoppe’s baby carrier, which had a blue and white cloud design.

Busy Mom: After lifting her son up and playing with him, Helen placed little Charlie in the bouncer

In It Goes: Once Charlie was securely tied up, Helen continued to put away dishes

Busy Mom: After lifting her son up and playing with him, Helen placed little Charlie in the bouncer so she could tidy up the kitchen

Kisses: Helen gently kissed her baby boy's head as he took a nap in the bouncer

The new mom completed her look with chunky black sandals and kept her accessories minimal.

She wore her light tresses in loose waves over her shoulders and opted for natural makeup to show off her pretty features.

Earlier this month, Helen threw a belated birthday party for herfianc Scott Sinclair.

Family: It comes after Helen posed for radiant shots with her baby on Tuesday, looking sensational in a denim dress and black sandals

Mother of three: Helen is also the mother of her daughters Matilda, five, and Delilah, two

The actress and her partner, 32, were joined by their eldest daughter Matilda, five, and newborn son Charlie as they celebrated Scott’s birthday in the garden at the house.

Helen put on a party dome and an elaborate display of turquoise and gray balloons as she captured their intimate evening on social media.

On the outside of the clear garden pot was a stylish sign that read: ‘Happy Birthday SCOTT [sic], ‘and outdoor lanterns scattered on the ground.

Helen gave Scott a loving hug as they posed for a photo in front of the custom party setup.

Celebrations: Earlier this month, Helen threw a late birthday party for her fiance Scott Sinclair with a fancy balloon arch and personalized sign

