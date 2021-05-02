The day – Coast Guard’s No.1 men advance to another NEWMAC lacrosse final





New London – Here they are again, where they were before, where hope finally turned to disappointment. But maybe this time. Maybe this year. It was Saturday in the semifinals on the lawn at Cadet Memorial Field, where the Coast Guard Academy played its third straight New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference men’s lacrosse game, throwing Wheaton into a staircase, 20-4. This is the third consecutive NEWMAC Championship game appearance for the Bears, who lost to Springfield in 2018 and 2019. There was no Championship game last season. The Coast Guard, in his seventh NCAA lacrosse season, will seek his first place in the NEWMAC Championship and NCAA Automatic Tournament next Saturday at home against No.2 Babson, who beat No.3 Clark 13- 8 Saturday evening. “I think the first time we got here we had a big lump in our throat. There was a lot going on, ”Coast Guard coach Ray LaForte said. “The second time around we were unlucky and we had some bad rebounds. I think Babson is going to win (Saturday night). They are exceptional. Like nine graduate students. The challenge is going to be huge.” The same goes for Babson. On the one hand, they’ll have to face second student Caleb Holdridge, a Waterford High graduate, who continues to show he’s come honestly through all of the high school’s Division I offerings. Holdridge, who chose the Coast Guard over the Div. I Manhattan, scored seven goals on Saturday and has 24 in four games this season. “I have great teammates,” Holdridge said. “We have a different attacking style that opens the eyes. It’s a new group experience for me to be in a league game here. But for the seniors, that’s it. They’ve been there for two years. and didn’t get the championship, so everything is on the line for them. “ Will Iorio had four goals and four assists for the Coast Guard (4-0), while Taylor Gustafson and Conor Rowan scored three goals each. “I think this is our best team in seven years of varsity lacrosse here,” said LaForte. “I think this is our most competitive team. Caleb, Will and Gaige (Kruger) have been phenomenal. They may be our sportiest team. The battles we have in training, our full scrums are good games. I think we’re ready. for that. “These seniors had the cliché of ‘enjoying the process or ATP’. Young people have joined. Now it’s a whole different vibe. It’s almost new. “ [email protected]







