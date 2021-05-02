Connect with us

Did not grow up! Princess Charlotte ‘Feisty’ wears cute floral print dress at age six

Suddenly Princess Charlotte looks quite the young woman. Maybe it’s her long, worn hair instead of being pushed back from her head in a bow, but as this official photo released to mark her sixth birthday today makes clear, she hasn’t lost her smile. playful.

Spirited women are present throughout royal history, and Charlotte has inherited an outspoken confidence what her mother calls a fiery side.

Sandwiched between her older brother George, seven, and Louis, three, she is more than capable of defending herself. Family friends describe her as determined and bright as a pimple in both the brain and the personality.

The image taken yesterday in Norfolk by her mother Kate is the latest in a series of delightful memories of Charlottes’ birthdays taken by the Duchess and also featured here.

In the new photo, Charlotte wears a floral Rachel Riley summer dress and her biggest smile as Kate captures something of her playfulness as well. Similar traits are shared by women on the maternal side of the family.

Princess of Smiles: Charlotte in a cute floral print dress in the photo posted yesterday to mark her big day. It was taken by avid photographer The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk this weekend

Age one: A photo posted by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge of Charlotte at Anmer Hall in Norfolk as the young princess celebrated her first birthday in 2016

Two years: an image posted as part of a series of delightful keepsakes of Charlottes' birthdays taken by the Duchess At some point in the future, Charlotte will be the King's only daughter

Her great-uncle, Gary Goldsmith, said of Charlotte last month: She’s really cheeky and confident just like the rest of the family. I think this is the one I can’t wait to see grow up.

Although his parents have always fiercely protected the privacy of their children, limiting the number of photocalls they attend each year for example, they have been more relaxed lately.

During the lockdown, they shared their homeschool experiences, with William admitting it was a bit of a nightmare and joking that he was struggling with second grade math.

Along with her brothers, Charlotte was pictured applauding caregivers during the first lockdown and delivering packages of homemade pasta to isolated retirees on the Sandringham estate. In a video with David Attenborough, Charlotte was heard saying: I love spiders. Do you also like spiders?

At some point in the future, Charlotte will be the King’s only daughter and will inevitably come under scrutiny, a fact that has not escaped her parents’ notice.

Before that date, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will continue to ensure that their children’s lives are as normal as possible.

Three years: A photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showing Princess Charlotte with her brother Prince Louis in a photo taken by her mother at Kensington Palace in London

Four-year-old Charlotte

Five year old Charlotte

Four-year-old Princess Charlotte (pictured left) and five (right) Her great-uncle, Gary Goldsmith, said of Charlotte last month: She’s really cheeky and confident just like the rest of the family. I think this is the one that I’m most excited to watch grow up

When they do appear in public, however, it’s invariably Charlotte who steals the show never more than the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas Day church service in 2019, when she wowed well-wishers by making cheeky faces, waving happily, stopping to accept gifts and even hugging a woman in a wheelchair.

At Princess Eugenie’s wedding the year before, Bridesmaid Charlotte reveled in the spotlight, enthusiastically waving to the crowd at St Georges Chapel in Windsor.

The first of her stage thief cameos came at the age of 13 months on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations.

Held in Kates’ arms, she put a finger in his ear at the sound of the red arrows, then threatened to steal the thunder from her great-grandmothers by giving her own wave to the thousands of people below.

The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth for England, pictured around the age of six.Charlotte's first stage thief cameo came at just 13 months old on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the celebrations of the Queen's 90th birthday.

Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II) with her mother and father in the late 1930s

The Queen with her sister Princess Margaret as children in the 'grounds' of the Model House - Y Bwthyn Bach - were presented to them on Elizabeth's sixth birthday by the people of Wales in 1933

Princess Elizabeth (who would become Queen Elizabeth II) with her mother and father in the late 1930s (left) and with her sister Princess Margaret as children in the 'park' of the Model House – Y Bwthyn Bach – presented to them on Elizabeth's sixth birthday by the people of Wales in 1933

The new photograph follows the release of a video of Charlotte with her brothers and their parents to mark the 10th wedding anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridges last week. He was showing the family spending time outdoors at their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall, and on the sand dunes of a nearby beach.

In the video, Charlotte was seen playing and roasting a marshmallow over a campfire.

While she adores spending time with her grandparents, Carole and Michael along with Grandpa Charles William and Kate made sure that she also learned about her other grandparent, Princess Diana.

Charlotte was given the middle name Diana and was baptized in the same church in Sandringham where her grandmother, who died 24 years ago, was baptized.

Every Mother’s Day, she and George write love messages on homemade cards to Diana. This year Charlotte wrote on a card adorned with a giant heart and flowers: Dear Grandma Diana. I think of you on Mother’s Day. I love you so much. You miss dad. Lots of love Charlotte.

The new photograph follows the release of a video of Charlotte with her brothers and their parents to mark the 10th wedding anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridges last week

He was showing the family spending time outdoors at their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall, and on the sand dunes of a nearby beach. The clip was posted with the accompanying message: 'Thank you all for the kind messages on our anniversary'

In the video, Charlotte was seen playing and roasting a marshmallow over a campfire. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote: 'We are extremely grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our family life'

