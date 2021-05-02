The luxury fashion rental market is ready to take off – WWD

LONDON – Fashion rental companies were one of the more unlikely winners of the lockdown.

With events and socialization forced to stop, early predictions were that promising London start-ups, pioneering the rental model in the UK and making headway before the pandemic, were unlikely to succeed.

The reality was far from it: Interest in leasing peaked during the lockdown, and despite some inevitably slow periods, these companies had their best performance in 2020, starting what is known as the leasing revolution.

Buyers who are not concerned about ownership can access designer clothes at a fast fashion price or make a profit by renting their clothes on a peer-to-peer platform. And the momentum is building: This year, the goal for many rental startups is to reach scale and further infiltrate the mainstream.

Cue the launch of white label services to help brands and retailers launch their own rental platforms. Rental pioneers including Hurr, On Loan and My Wardrobe HQ are all launching white label solutions this month, and everyone from department stores, such as Selfridges, to contemporary brands, including Mother of Pearl. , throws himself on board.

“I don’t want rental to be a topic of conversation in 2030; I want that to happen this year and I want there to be a big change because we cannot wait 10 years to solve the problem of fashion waste. The way we make the change happen now is for Hurr to run a white label solution, ”said Hurr founder Victoria Prew of her company’s new venture called Hurr Enterprise. Selfridges is its first customer.

“The idea is that we power the technology and the operations. From a brand perspective it doesn’t work at all, we do everything from using AI to power smart product tagging to dry cleaning, using state of the art cleaning facilities. technology. Instead of having to invest millions of pounds in building their own rental operations after the pandemic, we say to retailers or brands, ‘We did it, and we can do it for you,’ added Prew .

Hurr has so far operated on its own platform, using both the peer-to-peer model and also branded stocks, including 65 hot names like Nanushka and Bash, which helps them deliver greater variety and depth of stock than a peer. -to-peer model only.

In 2019, the company launched its first Selfridges dealership and it was a success. Before Christmas, thousands of women used the service to rent party coins, according to Prew. It now has a permanent space within the department store and offers its own selection of designer brands for rent, from Cecilie Bahnsen to The Vampire’s Wife, including Danish newcomer Nynne.

Over the past year, the company saw 2 million visits to its own site, with people booking their rentals up to four months in advance, while still stuck, and generating what they said. said to be record earnings.

My Wardrobe HQ is another London-based re-commerce company launching My Ventures, its own approach to white label solutions for both rental and resale, to enable tailor-made solutions.

“For some brands, leasing is attractive because it offers a more affordable price to a new millennial audience, as well as a sustainable solution and a marketing story. For others, reselling is a more appropriate solution because they know there is recurring value in their brand’s inventory, ”said Natalia Pawlak, chief operating officer of the company, stressing“ the ‘integrated anti-fraud intelligence’, a rapid deployment of two weeks. and blockchain authentication solutions.

“Blockchain is imperative for authenticity – we are in a new era with all the buzz surrounding NFT solutions from luxury brands like Gucci. Gone are the days of certificates in boxes. Our blockchain solution solidifies item ownership and also provides brands with automated recurring revenue that they have never seen before, ”she added.

According to Pawlak, a mix of “luxury brands, independents and high street brands” is coming on board, which also sees the service as “independent of the industry” and capable of meeting the needs of industries. adjacent, whether for furniture or beauty.

UK heritage brands like Moss Bross and LK Bennett are also testing on-road service, partnering with US-based rental technology platform CaaStle.

If the rental market is to take the next step and grow en masse, brands and retailers will need to get more involved and hire their own inventory, according to Prew.

“It’s all part of leasing all of the biggest and best brands through Hurr: whether they do it directly through our platform or through a white label, it’s up to them to decide, my job is to make sure that anyone who wishes to get involved in the Rental Revolution can do so, and it’s as easy and as economically and financially viable as possible, ”said Prew. “The hybrid (model) is crucial for us to scale and grow the next billion dollar rental business.”

Having Selfridges on board as a ‘hero customer’ means that the quality of parts available for hire will now be taken to a new level as well. For the first time, pieces from the new season will be available for hire, along with men’s clothing and the kind of trendy items and capsule collections that have sold out in the primary market – a clear signal to the consumer of fashion that “renting is cool” and “the next big thing”.

The collection Selfridges is leasing, scheduled to launch on May 7, includes the current season’s Rotate and Reformation dresses; Amiri shirts and jackets for men; and mini-bags from the labels of the moment Amina Muaddi and Jacquemus.

“This is the best of the best titles of the current season, hosted by Selfridges. It takes the rental and idea of ​​sustainability from a CSR checkbox exercise to a revenue generator. Being circular is good, but if you want to drive change with a white label proposition, you really have to make money for those brands, ”said Prew, who is also starting conversations with more of the partners in the company. Hurr brand that work well on the business. own platform.

Contemporary brands, like Nanushka, Ganni or Rixo, have been more open to this new model of consumption from the start, but luxury players are now starting to see the opportunity with discussions “coming five years,” according to Prew, who thinks there is no reason to be apprehended – only a “mass market opportunity” to unlock a younger consumer base of Gen Z and environmentally conscious Millennials.

Leasing is also more focused on on-trend or second-hand parts than on the brand’s classics that customers prefer to invest in, so adoption of the model will not “cannibalize primary market sales in any way.”

To entice these young buyers to rent rather than buy something on the main street and wear it once, the platform makes sure to offer competitive prices across the board – the rental prices of a Alessandra Rich dress can start at 147 pounds, while a Ganni dress can be loaned for as little as 30 pounds per day.

“I get out of bed every morning because I believe Hurr can disrupt the fast fashion industry. Until you introduce the big fast fashion client into leasing as a concept, you can’t change anything, ”added Prew, who also wants to show women the income possibilities by becoming a lender themselves.

“I want to empower women to understand that if they buy a second hand dress for 200 pounds, they can rent it five times, then anything beyond purely lucrative – that kind of mindset around.” clothes is super interesting. We’ve had a lot of cases of women who loaned out Sleeper pajamas and made a return of 400 pounds in six weeks, ”she added.

From a brand perspective, circularity is the next big goal, after working on achieving a sustainable supply chain.

“Renting is the perfect way to rent for a moment in time or try before you buy and test your wardrobe forever,” said Amy Powney, Creative Director of Mother of Pearl, which launches its own rental service in partnership with OnLoan, another London-based rental platform operating on a subscription model.

“We don’t know if our existing customers are keen on renting, but we do know that many are fashion conscious and sustainability conscious. The partnership will be interesting to see if our customers instantly adopt the model or if our collaboration makes them discover a new way of consuming ”, she added.

London-based jewelry designer Alighieri is also venturing further into rental this month, after seeing “huge demand” for the brand’s recent launch on the Hurr platform.

“I think leasing has the potential to become a really important part of our business, as this model is a pure reflection of our brand philosophy: storytelling and sustainability. It also makes us even more accessible to the customer who would typically save for their Alighieri talisman over time, ”said Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, who, encouraged by the positive response, decided to launch rental on her own platform for the brand’s bridal pieces, which are offered at a higher price.

“What I love about jewelry is the fact that it has been passed down from generation to generation, across all cultures since the dawn of time. How absolutely wonderful and exciting it is to project this idea of ​​sharing and meaning into a rental format. Each of our pieces has a story and invites the customer to unlock their own story. I think it’s absolutely beautiful for someone to wear it, imbue it with their adventures and bring it back for the next person to do the same, ”she added.