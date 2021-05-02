Spartans sweep double the trendy Saturday walk-in

Next game: Utah State University 5/2/2021 | 12h00

SAN JOSE, California –San Jose State’s softball doubles game on Saturday was just thrilling as the Spartans faced off not once, but twice against the Utah State Aggies to complete Saturday’s sweep. SJSU scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win Game 1, 7-6, before ending up on the right side of a pitching duel in Game 2 which saw the Spartans go on to a 2-1 final.

The two wins secure SJSU’s first series victory over a Conference opponent this season as they improve to 3-8 in the league and stand at 7-18 overall. The Spartans will go for the series sweep on the Aggies tomorrow at noon.

Game 1 – San Jose State 7, Utah State 6

Led 6-4 with just three strikeouts to go in the seventh, the Spartans staged a 3-point rally in the home half of the inning to come away with a 7-6 victory. A starting step and a basic stroke of Alyssa graham put two runners without indentation to start the frame. Arianna Miranda took the plate as a pinch hitter and delivered a single RBI to score the first inning, and Makayla Englestad brought home the tying point after his helicopter at third was misplayed by the Utah State third baseman, allowing Graham to come home from third. A groundout allowed the two finalists to gain space with two strikeouts, and one final Aggies mistake was all the Spartans needed to secure the victory. Utah State’s Delaney Hull’s final throw slipped past him, taking a wild jump and allowing Miranda to easily score third place for the Spartans.

The SJSU offense as a whole had one of its best league performances of the year with 10 shots led by Jenessa Ullegue Day of 2 shots. After giving the Aggies a pair at the top of the first, the Spartans responded with a second place in the home half of the first. Malia Luna started things off as she threw a 2-way double to the plate Rayohna sagapolu . Ullegue then dug in and tackled Luna on a single RBI from the left side of the infield. San Jose State then took their first lead of the game to 3-2 in the fourth on a Jocylyn vidal RBI sacrifice flight.

Utah State got a comeback point in the fifth to tie the game at 3-3, but the Spartans had a response in the sixth as Jillian Figueroa doubled the kickoff. Leading 4-3 to start the final inning, SJSU tried to shut the door early on the Aggies, but Utah State refused to go down easily and tackled three runs to take the 6-4 advantage that took was thwarted by Miranda and her company in the end. .

Caroline bowman (2-10) worked a full game for the Spartans to win. She struck out a pair and allowed five earned runs on eight hits. Hull (4-5) was charged with the loss to Utah State after taking the bottom seventh circle looking for the save.

Game Two – San Jose State 2, Utah State 1

While the first game featured 13 runs and 18 combined hits, the second half of Saturday’s doubles game saw the opposite as starting pitchers. Jenessa Ullegue and Jessica Stewart faced off in a nine innings pitching duel. Ullegue (5-7) was sensational in her 9.0 innings for the Spartans with three strikeouts and completed a 3-stroke shutout in the seventh inning before Utah State could finally find a certain success against it. The Aggies scored a 1-out brace that narrowly missed court clearance, but after a quick foul they were on their last out. Makenzie McFarlane then hit a single down the middle and Leah Molina paused the second looking to score. Center Figueroa’s throw was on the money and it looks like Grace Garvey was able to apply the label to the plate to secure the Spartans victory, but the runner was deemed safe due to an obstruction.

Tied 1-1 at the end of the settlement, the game was extended for two more innings before the Spartans finally put the game to rest at the end of the ninth. Jessica giacoma drove out of the frame with a base hit and was moved to third thanks to a bunt bag and ground. Englestad then dug for what would prove to be the biggest batting of the day as she laced a single back through the left side of the infield to score the game-winning run, giving the Spartans their second victory in as long as several games.

Englestad’s winning shot was one of two wins in the game. The senior also collected a triple to start the fifth inning. San Jose State and Utah State each finished with five hits in the contest.

Stewart (5-8) was charged with the loss after allowing two earned runs in 8.2 innings in the circle. McFarlane and Kennedy Hira each scored a pair of hits to lead the Aggies’ offense.