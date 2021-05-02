Prom Season Kicks Off with President’s Annual ‘Belle du prom’ Dress | New





Wayne County Commission Chair Alisha Bell gave high school students ball gowns and shoes from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Third New Hope Baptist Church, located at 12850 Plymouth Road on Saturday, according to a leaflet published on his Facebook page. The President’s annual “Belle du bal” event was held outside in a tent and followed COVID-19 safety precautions. According to a WXYZ.com report, the annual event is made possible by the commitment and generosity of President Bell and her staff in helping high school ladies who may not be able to afford a dress. “The importance of an event like this is made evident when you see how the eyes of young girls and their families light up when they realize their dreams will come true,” said President Bell . WXYZ.com. Click here, then look to the right side to sign up for the morning newsletter for The News Herald, and you can get the top headlines from… Attending the prom is something every high school student should be able to experience. I am happy that we can offer this opportunity. Call (313) 224-0396 for more information about the event or similar events. For those who find it difficult to pay for Internet service, financial assistance is available for those who qualify. After an investigation into the process that recommended that the Trenton college football job be given to a Little League coach on two other cases… Oakwoods Metropark in New Boston is the recipient of a grant that will be used for the development of an accessible nature trail and other… The town of Woodhaven is expanding its availability of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents confined to the home.

Jessica McLean is a multimedia reporter for MediaNews Group in Michigan.







