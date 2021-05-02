Fashion
What you should wear on your legs in 2021
Contents
Skinny jeans are out. Point blank, period. If you wear skinny jeans for men in 2021, we hate to say it, but we were judging you.
While we really hated how the Gen Z teens TikTok found a way to undo something that can’t even breathe, they kind of were on their side on this one. Skinny jeans aren’t exactly cool. They are almost embarrassing to strut around. Think about your dad carrying a fanny pack as a kid and how miserable it made you with disgust. Wearing skinny jeans in 2021 is exactly the same.
We’re sorry, but it’s time to replace your skinny jeans.
Skinny jeans on men should be illegal
I don’t mind (@beanztoo) April 26, 2021
Now that you are frantically ripping pants from your closet, notice that the best jeans for men and pants aren’t that hard to find. Honestly, these days you are probably going to have a harder time finding skinny jeans than any other pair, as retailers have even figured out the dying trend.
Some of the best pants and shorts replacing skinny jeans in popularity right now are:
While you might be thinking, fuck those TikTok teens, you should already know full well that Gen Zs are relentless bullies. They will laugh at you until you have a blue face. Yes, wearing skinny jeans will definitely show them who the boss is, but is the ridiculous worth it? Plus, are skinny jeans even cool to start with?
The answer? Surely not. Most of the time, we can’t even breathe them. Now that they’re not cool, it’s time to stop clinging to the past. You are not your parents. Give your skinny jeans to God, baby.
So when you toss all your skinny jeans in the local donation bin in your underwear, don’t cry for lost pants. Here are the best pants and shorts that aren’t skinny jeans to hang on right now.
Best pants for men
1. Jean Levis 501 Original Fit
BEST OVERALL REPLACEMENT
Let’s be blunt: you can never and never go wrong with the Levis 501 Original Fit Jeans. These babies transcend time and space in a way that makes them impossible to go out of style. They have enough room for everything to be snug and snug no matter what you do and have a fit that isn’t too baggy but not too skinny either. The 501s are available in a range of colors to suit your preferences and do wonders for shaping your body. If you’re stepping out of your skinny jeans collection, these are the pants to start with.
2.ASOS DESIGN baggy jeans
BEST BAGGY JEAN
Baggy jeans have seen a full comeback over the past year and are not ashamed to say they were way too happy. If you’ve ever donned a pair of baggy jeans, you already know how comfy these babies really are. ASOS has a number of great baggy jeans at prices that anyone can get, just check them out below to see what we were talking about. For under $ 40, these loose jeans will elevate your look no matter where you are headed. Slip them on with your favorite t-shirt, varsity crew neck or button for the perfect fit.
3. Everlane Slim organic 4-way stretch jeans
THE MOST COMFORTABLE
After spending so much time indoors in recent years, it’s safe to say that comfort is essential when dressing. Everlanes Slim 4-Way Stretch Organic Jeans combine comfort and style in a way so easy you won’t even realize you’re wearing jeans. These are the perfect jeans for errands, work, dates, even hell on the couch. They have a slim fit that will never go out of style and are primarily made from organic cotton.
4. Bonobos Stretch Washed Chinos
BEST CHINOS
Chinos are great for just about any occasion. They can look as casual or as formal as you want depending on the occasion, which is ideal for those who find themselves going from the office to happy hour to dinner. Bonobos has, hands down,thethe best chinos money can buy in 2021. They are not only beautiful but as comfortable as it gets. The pants come in a plethora of colors ranging from neutrals to candy hues, making them a stellar option for any type of guy looking to ditch his skinny jeans.
5. Mack Weldon Ace Sweatpants
BEST JOGGERS
If you’ve been following SPY for a while now, don’t be so shocked when we tell you that the Mack Weldons Ace Sweatpants are the most amazing joggers ever. At the end of last year, we named these joggers as the best sweatpants in ourSPY Man Award 2020 simply because it would be a crime not to do so. They resist day after day as if they were new. They hug your body but also leave a lot of wiggle room for fun days indoors or quick runs.
6. UO Wide Wale Corduroy Beach Pants
BEST BEACH TROUSERS
Oh what beach pants, you ask? Well these are the coolest pants that have been coming back in style for years. Think of an embarrassing family beach photo, but altered by the sympathy of modern menswear. They have a wide leg design with a drawstring top so you feel loose-goosey while looking like you know how to dress. Urban Outfitters are the hottest designer of the best beach pants right now with options ranging from these colorful drawstrings (pictured below) to denim basics and striped summery linens.
7. Champion Powerblend Sweats Retro Joggers
BEST TROUSERS
In the same way that Levis is the main competition for all other jeans brands in the world, Champion is the reigning king of classic sweatpants. Originally designed sweatpants haven’t been as popular since joggers took over the athletic world, but that’s not the case with these OGs. The retro Powerblend sweatshirts give off a timeless look that’s just as iconic as they were in ’80s fathers’ spin classes as they are now on laundry day.
8. Carhartt Canvas Dungaree work pants
BEST CARPENTER PANTS
Carpenter pants are a stellar choice for guys who want to rock out on a daily basis, not just on the job. They have that baggy look that is so popular right now and are pretty well built for whatever is going on in your life. That said, these Carhartt Canvas Dungaree work pants are a force to be reckoned with. They have a number of utility pockets for safekeeping and a slimming waistband for your figure. Pair them with just about anything for a look you’d expect.
Buy: Carhartt Canvas Dungaree Work Pant $ 39.99
Best men’s shorts
9. Saturdays NYC Quinn Denim Shorts
BEST JORTS
Now that summer is just around the corner, there’s a good chance you’ll ditch even your most comfy, comfortable pants for shorts. We understand, it can be hot in these streets. If so, look no further than jorts to express your summery style. You look great in jeans the rest of the year, so why not wear them in a shorter format? These Saturdays NYC jorts have been written all over them in a way that will look rock in Summer 21. They have a drawstring top and beg to pair with Converse tops and your favorite band tee. .
10. Rhône suburban shorts 7
BEST SHORTS
Cropped shorts are the epitome of what you should wear as the sunny days approach. In the same way that you shouldn’t be wearing skinny jeans, you should also ditch every pair of shorts that go below the knee. This is unsightly, my boy. These 7 Rhône suburban shorts are all you’ll need to strut the streets of the city this summer. They fit like a glove and are available in a few stylish colors to match whatever you wear above.
11. Mack Weldon Stratus active shorts
BEST WATER SHORTS
Water shorts are active and swim hybrid shorts that strike the nail on the head for those who find themselves doing the most every day. Bike ride in the morning? Wear them. Breakfast with the family? Wear them. Swimming in the early afternoon? Wear them. Rugby at the park? Wear them. Breaststroke with the boys? Wear them. Hot tub time to end the day? Wear them. From morning to night, the Mack Weldons Quick Dry Stratus Active Shorts are all you’ll need this summer. Well, the underwear too.
