Top international fashion news of the week | 02.05.21





The fashion industry remembers Alber Elbaz and Valentino launches a line of cosmetics. Stay up to date with the hottest international fashion news of the week. The fashion world mourns Alber Elbaz The fashion industry mourns the passing of Alber Elbaz. The influential Israeli designer died of complications from COVID-19 on Sunday at the age of 59. He was best known for relaunching the Lanvin line, of which he served as Creative Director from 2001 to 2015. Considered a “genius” and a renowned figure in fashion, his death shook the entire industry. He spent time with Yves Saint Laurent, Guy Laroche and Geoffrey Beene. In 2019, he founded the Richemont-backed fashion house AZ Factory. Upon news of his passing, there was a flood of tributes to the creator. “I have lost not only a colleague, but a beloved friend,” said Johann Rupert, President of Richemont. “He was a man of exceptional warmth and talent, and his singular vision, sense of beauty and empathy leave an indelible impression,” Rupert said. Elbaz was buried in Holon, Israel. Stars Stun Red Carpet at the 93rd Academy Awards The 93rd Academy Awards were in full swing, with nominees and stars parading the red carpet in haute couture and RTW pieces. Due to COVID restrictions, the event was much smaller, but that didn’t stop guests from having fun with fashion. Among the stars were Margot Robbie in Chanel and Amanda Seyfried in Armani Priv. Regina King stole the show in a custom Louis Vuitton dress designed by Nicolas Ghesquire and encrusted with Swarovski crystals. In fact, the blue dress broke records for the most jewelry sewn on a garment. Zendaya blew everyone away with a custom neon yellow dress inspired by Valentino’s Cher, completing the look with $ 6 million in Bulgari diamond accessories. Valentino launches a beauty line Valentino is launching a beauty line after years of speculation – currently the designer has fragrances available but no cosmetics. Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli broke the news and explained that the collection will explore “ uniqueness, extravagance and experimentation. ” First, the designer will launch 40 shades of lipsticks in refillable cases and 50 shades of foundation. In addition, the designer will showcase “ multi-purpose and multi-finish products ” which will be available for purchase on May 31. Thom Browne Confirms NYFW Show Thom Browne will be at NYFW. The designer has confirmed that both men’s and women’s clothing will feature in the line-up, which will take place in September 2021. Additionally, he plans to support his longtime partner, Andrew Bolton, and his new show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which co-hosts the annual Met Gala. The 2021 theme is “In America: A Fashion Lexicon”. This year’s event has been postponed from May to September, coinciding with NYFW. “I decided to go back to New York to support Andrews’ next show at the Met,” Browne said. “I think it’s so important that all American designers recognize the importance of Andrews’ vision. This celebration of American fashion will be such a beautiful showcase of the real talent that exists here in America.







