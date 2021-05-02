Dress up or relax, helps support children





Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley invites you to the 49th Annual Bubbles & Bids Auction, Santa Claritas’ premier charity event. Join us virtually on Saturday June 5th to support programs for the region’s youth who need us most. All proceeds from this amazing event go directly to programs that create impact in the community by inspiring and empowering the next generation of leaders.

As we look to the future and begin to emerge from our bubbles, we hope you will join us in supporting the youth of Santa Claritas. We have maintained the programs and services over the past year, responding to every challenge along the way. Our children and adolescents need your help more than ever. It will take a village to heal our community. Let’s start with our kids online on Saturday June 5th. Matt Nelson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley

Bubbles & Bids will be offering an amazing live and silent auction which will be available via online auction before the start of the event. A gourmet dinner will also be available to all sponsors and ticket holders, with your choice of Wolf Creek or Salt Creek Grille.

Come dressed for the occasion !! Even from home, you can enter the spirit. Whether you are dressing up or relaxing, the night is all about supporting the kids. So let’s encourage the future and increase these offers !! More information can be found at www.scvbgc.org/auction.

As we plan our summer program, a lot of work awaits us. The ever-changing circumstances have had a devastating impact on the young people of Santa Claritas and their families, and we must quickly get back on track for their great future. For children, the Club will restore a lost sense of security. As parents return to work, they will need a safe and supportive place for their children. Perhaps most importantly, at the Club, kids and teens will be kids again: playing with friends, spending time with mentors and heroes, laughing and healing. Your support will help us achieve our goals for the 49th annual auction and we can’t do it without you!

Founded in 1968, the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley provides a second home, supports academic success, and trains local youth leaders. Today, the organization is more committed than ever to ensuring that Club staff, members, families and communities have the resources and support they need to navigate these uncertain times.







