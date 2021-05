Dear fashion films: where’s the sweat?

Recently I have watched Netflix in abundance The daring type, about three girls in the fashion and glamor industry. Everyone loves glamor and in some cases I could identify with Sutton Brady, the stylist played by Meghann Alexandra Fahy outside of her OTT work outfit and the fashion closet of the magazine she works with, which Sutton and his friends are free to raid for designer pieces. for work and personal outings, post this. This is not the reality Some scenes in the series resonate with me. The way Sutton deals with mistakes, bad decisions and finicky clients reminds me of how crazy and overwhelming the work behind the scenes can get. But there’s a huge difference between reel and real life and The Bold Type, while meant to show what happens in any fashion magazine, isn’t real. The silliest thing I’ve seen in any fictional work based on stylists is that they all over-glamorize the images of people in the industry. If you were to believe what you saw on screen, you would think of being an effortless stylist. But this is far from true. Stylists in movies and shows wear expensive designer labels, live and work in luxury, hang out with celebrities, attend red carpet events and parties. But not all that glitters is gold is real. Many Indian stylists agree. The people’s voice! Shiraz Siddique Shiraz Siddique (stylist of Varun Dhawan): The on-screen life of fashion designers does not reflect reality. We don’t just sit in fancy offices, practicalities and functions are never right. Isha bhansali Isha Bhansali (stylist of Ayushmann Khurrana): It sounds glamorous because it’s our job to make artists look like a million bucks. But it’s hard, crazy work, chasing people and dealing with last minute changes. Akshay Tyagi Akshay Tyagi (stylist for Hrithik Roshan): I hate how shows and movies don’t show the hustle and bustle. Rocky s Rocky S (designer and movie stylist): The industry is glitzy, but operates like a business. Nachiket colors Nachiket Colors (designer and film stylist): The way stylists run with sky-high heels and crisp brushings is frivolous. Most stylists wear sneakers. Nitisha gaurav Nitasha Gaurav (stylist for Ranveer Singh): What most movies go wrong is preparing for style and celebrity shoots. Neeta Lulla Neeta Lulla (designer and film stylist): Fiction includes perception and experience. Exaggerated aspect can be added to create drama. Eshaa is a Bollywood celebrity stylist, fashion director, wardrobe and wedding stylist who has styled Ishaan Khatter and Karisma Kapoor among others. From HT Brunch, May 2, 2021 Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch







