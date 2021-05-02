



The little black dress is therefore synonymous with sexuality, hedonism and fashion which are practically entrenched in the tradition of the catwalks, but it was Coco Chanel who was the first designer to highlight his power in an entrepreneurial flex that was to become the key to its success. Illustration of Chanel in American Vogue, October 1926. In 1926, she introduced the LBD to the world via an illustration in the October issue of American Vogue the artwork of a black long-sleeved dress that rubs the knees. Thanks to a 2021 target, the silhouette is sober, even conservative. But at the time of its release, the dress embodied the liberal spirit of the Roaring Twenties; when young women around the world wanted to let society know that changes were taking place. Jennifer Anistons Life In Little Black Dresses In the decades that followed, the cliché of LBD timelessness has always eclipsed his politics. opportunity. The same month (December 1961) that Breakfast at Tiffany’s was released and the world saw Audrey Hepburn playing an escort in an LBD (long black dress in this case) by Hubert de Givenchy, the contraceptive pill has also made its Start in UK (warning: for married women only). Audrey Hepburn in a dress designed by Hubert de Givenchy, 1961. Hulton Archives In the early 1980s, when the cabbage soup diet was causing a stir among fax machines and a new global obsession with aerobics (Jane Foundation Training) exploded out of Beverly Hills, the LBD had gone from being a quick fix to extended wardrobe decisions to post-regime dress. Rather than the freedom marker that Chanel had endorsed, this article of clothing too often became a societal scale against which women’s bodies and morals were valued. When Princess Diana stepped out to attend a dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in June 1994 on the same night as the TV interview in which Prince Charles admitted his extramarital affair, her Christina Stambolian look was called a revenge gown. It was not the dress of independence or the dress of freedom, it was the revenge dress? Come at. Princess Diana arriving at the Serpentine Gallery in a Christina Stambolian dress, June 1994. Jayne Fincher / Getty Images So where does that leave us in a time when we don’t want to be minimized to our relationship status or lightened? When we fuel a new global movement for Reclaim these streets and finally get across our long-held argument that what we choose to wear is unimportant to our right to feel safe on our streets, clubs and homes? Coperni fall / winter 2021. Courtesy of Coperni Almost a century after the brain wave of Coco Chanels, in the hands of today’s designers (Lanvins Bruno Sialelli, Fashion Easts Nensi Dojaka, Sandy Liang and Coperni are leading the way), the LBD is once again symbolic of societal change. Dojaka is adamant that the dress is up to the woman, rather than the other way around. The straps are all adjustable, and that’s really important, so they’re technically suitable for girls, she said Vogues Sarah Mower in the days leading up to its fall / winter 2021 collection reveal. Because women’s bodies are so different and dresses wouldn’t work any other way. Meanwhile, at the Copernis Paris drive-in parade, the headlights of 36 electric cars illuminated a walkway opened by supermodel Adut Akech, who literally owns the city streets in this LBD’s cleanest season. One thing’s for sure: the roar of the Twenties 2.0 is ready to tear apart.







