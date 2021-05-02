Mountain Hawks End Automatons With Successful Second Day

WEST POINT, NY Lehigh’s men’s and women’s track teams finished the 2021 Patriot League outdoor track and field championships on Saturday. The men’s team finished fourth with a score of 59 points. Fourth place is Lehigh’s best result since the 2012-13 season for the men. The women’s team finished fifth with a score of 52 points, nine points behind Bucknell for the fourth. Midshipmen won the crown on both sides. The women’s team racked up 295 points, while the men’s team won spectacularly in the last event (4×400) to clinch the title with 298 points.

“I am very proud of our seniors not only for their efforts this weekend, but throughout this difficult year and their entire careers,” said the head coach. Matt utesch . “We had a number of goal scorers, some people on the podium and four All-Patriot League performances in both programs. This team showed their resilience, overcame adversity and represented the Browns and Whites of the good manner.”

The Brown and White had a plethora of phenomenal performances on the last day of events. Day two started with the completion of the heptathlon, and senior Maddy Harding jumped three places in the last three events to finish second overall with a total of 4,859 points and just fell 13 points before the gold medal. The senior beat her PR score by almost 400 points. Harding started the day by gaining 623 points in the long jump, then winning the javelin by a score of (36.93) and concluding the heptathlon with a fourth place in the 800m (2: 27.42). The Mountain Hawks also earned important points from Bree smentkowski . Smentkowski was seventh in the heptathlon with 4,197 points after finishing fifth in the shot put (10.38) and javelin (31.12),

HERE COMES HARD !! Maddy is now second in the overall heptathlon standings after winning the javelin (36.93). Harding is within striking distance of the leader heading for the final (800m)#GoLehigh pic.twitter.com/qjcyU4AISw Lehigh Track and XC (@LehighTFXC) May 1, 2021

Maddy Harding .. This is the tweet. Harding finished second overall in the heptathlon with 4,859 points. Harding broke his previous PR by 4,474 points.#GoLehigh pic.twitter.com/SOOvW749Xf Lehigh Track and XC (@LehighTFXC) May 1, 2021

Harding was not the only woman to win this silver medal, as a senior Kaja skerlj (competing in his first PLC) a remarkable time of 1: 01.98 earned him the brilliant silver medal. Skerlj’s time was a PR for her and places her fourth all-time in school history in the 400mH. Another silver was the man, the myth, the legend, Connor melko . Yes, Melko dazzled in the 5 km and finished second with a time of 14: 25.35. Melko went back and forth with the Army’s Marshall Beatty for the win, but just couldn’t pass him. For Melko, it won’t be long before they replace that silver medal with a gold medal.

Kaja skerlj took second place in the 400mH in 1: 01.58! Incredibly well run by Skerlj for #GoLehigh pic.twitter.com/hb5stas57f Lehigh Track and XC (@LehighTFXC) May 1, 2021

This right here is quite an effort to Connor melko . The sophomore finished second in the 5k with a time of 14: 25.35 #GoLehigh pic.twitter.com/JiKu43YF9G Lehigh Track and XC (@LehighTFXC) May 1, 2021

Another awesome release today came from Kerry Perna and Calista Marzolino in the high jump. Perna, the first-year athlete won a PR and a bronze medal finishing third with a mark at 1.66m. Marzolino also registered a mark of 1.66m but registered it on his third attempt. The rookie converted the 1.66m on his first attempt. Both ladies attempted the 1.69 mark but barely failed to cross it. In the men’s steeplechase, distance runner Nick norton compiled a third place to win a bronze medal. Norton’s time was recorded at 9:03:36.

The first of many medals to come in his career for Kerry Perna #GoLehigh pic.twitter.com/pJlgSwqq4Z Lehigh Track and XC (@LehighTFXC) May 1, 2021

Nick norton takes third place in the steeplechase with a time of 9: 03.36! The men’s team continues to accumulate points.#GoLehigh pic.twitter.com/ahA8ptCUfj Lehigh Track and XC (@LehighTFXC) May 1, 2021

In the men’s 1,500m race, Sean brown , the defending champion, was sixth with a time of 3: 54.14. Another Mountain Hawk to record a sixth place was Michael nardelli in the 110mH. Junior’s time has come to 15.07. Four Lehigh athletes clinched a seventh place finish in their event final with Brett DeWeese in the 100mH (14.99) and Amondo Lemmon in the 400m (50.41). Brittann pierce took seventh place in the high jump after clearing 1.93m. In the women’s steeplechase, first year student Andrea Miller was the first Mountain Hawk to finish seventh with a time of 11: 19.11.

The men’s and women’s 4x100m relay team compiled fourth places for the Brunettes and Whites. On the men’s side, Matt solomon , Samuel Tapera , Nardelli and Lemmon finished with a time of 43.38. The women’s relay team of Alexis smith , Camari griffin , Morgan mcconnell and DeWeese came a medal spot sport and their time was 48.35.

The men’s 4×400 relay team finished fifth with a time of 3: 23.87. This brown and white group consisted of Harrison ernst , Thomas leitner , Brandtson duffie and Lemmon. The women’s 4×400 team compiled a sixth place finish with a time of 3: 56.61. The women’s relay team consisted of Ashley banged , Griffin, Smith and Skerlj. In the men’s shot put, Riley LaRiviere was eighth after posting a mark of 14.50m. First year long distance runner Christina yakaboski also finished eighth in the women’s 1500m with a time of 4: 46.76. Recently, Kyle burke in the 800m, was eighth with a time of 1: 57.63.

Then, some Lehigh athletes will be returning to Army West Point next weekend for the Army Twilight Meet.

PR of the second day of the automatons

Siani: 110mH, Discus, Javelin, 1500, Decathlon

Quite: 5k

Nardelli: 110 m hurdles

Norton: Steeplechase

Zaun: 5 km

Skerlj: 400 m hurdles

Miller: Steeplechase

MacLellan: Steeplechase

Perna: high jump

Marzolino: high jump