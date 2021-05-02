Fashion
Mountain Hawks End Automatons With Successful Second Day
WEST POINT, NY Lehigh’s men’s and women’s track teams finished the 2021 Patriot League outdoor track and field championships on Saturday. The men’s team finished fourth with a score of 59 points. Fourth place is Lehigh’s best result since the 2012-13 season for the men. The women’s team finished fifth with a score of 52 points, nine points behind Bucknell for the fourth. Midshipmen won the crown on both sides. The women’s team racked up 295 points, while the men’s team won spectacularly in the last event (4×400) to clinch the title with 298 points.
“I am very proud of our seniors not only for their efforts this weekend, but throughout this difficult year and their entire careers,” said the head coach. Matt utesch. “We had a number of goal scorers, some people on the podium and four All-Patriot League performances in both programs. This team showed their resilience, overcame adversity and represented the Browns and Whites of the good manner.”
The Brown and White had a plethora of phenomenal performances on the last day of events. Day two started with the completion of the heptathlon, and senior Maddy Harding jumped three places in the last three events to finish second overall with a total of 4,859 points and just fell 13 points before the gold medal. The senior beat her PR score by almost 400 points. Harding started the day by gaining 623 points in the long jump, then winning the javelin by a score of (36.93) and concluding the heptathlon with a fourth place in the 800m (2: 27.42). The Mountain Hawks also earned important points from Bree smentkowski. Smentkowski was seventh in the heptathlon with 4,197 points after finishing fifth in the shot put (10.38) and javelin (31.12),
Harding was not the only woman to win this silver medal, as a senior Kaja skerlj (competing in his first PLC) a remarkable time of 1: 01.98 earned him the brilliant silver medal. Skerlj’s time was a PR for her and places her fourth all-time in school history in the 400mH. Another silver was the man, the myth, the legend, Connor melko. Yes, Melko dazzled in the 5 km and finished second with a time of 14: 25.35. Melko went back and forth with the Army’s Marshall Beatty for the win, but just couldn’t pass him. For Melko, it won’t be long before they replace that silver medal with a gold medal.
Another awesome release today came from Kerry Perna and Calista Marzolino in the high jump. Perna, the first-year athlete won a PR and a bronze medal finishing third with a mark at 1.66m. Marzolino also registered a mark of 1.66m but registered it on his third attempt. The rookie converted the 1.66m on his first attempt. Both ladies attempted the 1.69 mark but barely failed to cross it. In the men’s steeplechase, distance runner Nick norton compiled a third place to win a bronze medal. Norton’s time was recorded at 9:03:36.
In the men’s 1,500m race, Sean brown, the defending champion, was sixth with a time of 3: 54.14. Another Mountain Hawk to record a sixth place was Michael nardelli in the 110mH. Junior’s time has come to 15.07. Four Lehigh athletes clinched a seventh place finish in their event final with Brett DeWeese in the 100mH (14.99) and Amondo Lemmon in the 400m (50.41). Brittann pierce took seventh place in the high jump after clearing 1.93m. In the women’s steeplechase, first year student Andrea Miller was the first Mountain Hawk to finish seventh with a time of 11: 19.11.
The men’s and women’s 4x100m relay team compiled fourth places for the Brunettes and Whites. On the men’s side, Matt solomon, Samuel Tapera, Nardelli and Lemmon finished with a time of 43.38. The women’s relay team of Alexis smith, Camari griffin, Morgan mcconnell and DeWeese came a medal spot sport and their time was 48.35.
The men’s 4×400 relay team finished fifth with a time of 3: 23.87. This brown and white group consisted of Harrison ernst, Thomas leitner, Brandtson duffie and Lemmon. The women’s 4×400 team compiled a sixth place finish with a time of 3: 56.61. The women’s relay team consisted of Ashley banged, Griffin, Smith and Skerlj. In the men’s shot put, Riley LaRiviere was eighth after posting a mark of 14.50m. First year long distance runner Christina yakaboski also finished eighth in the women’s 1500m with a time of 4: 46.76. Recently, Kyle burke in the 800m, was eighth with a time of 1: 57.63.
Then, some Lehigh athletes will be returning to Army West Point next weekend for the Army Twilight Meet.
PR of the second day of the automatons
Siani: 110mH, Discus, Javelin, 1500, Decathlon
Quite: 5k
Nardelli: 110 m hurdles
Norton: Steeplechase
Zaun: 5 km
Skerlj: 400 m hurdles
Miller: Steeplechase
MacLellan: Steeplechase
Perna: high jump
Marzolino: high jump
