Boyd County Derby Classic: Tigers Gain in Beauty; Lions take victory over Panthers | Sports

CANNONSBURG Bod County was unable to prevent Paintsville from base trails at Addington Field on Saturday afternoon.

Gunner Collins took care of that chore and cleared the bases with a power play in the Boyd County Derby Classic.

Collins crushed a massive grand slam to start the Tigers’ scoring and Jonah Porter produced a 5-for-5 day from first place to lead Paintsville to a 13-5 victory over the Lions.

There’s no one I’m happier for than him, Paintsville coach Walt Crace said of Collins. He’s struggling, and he knows it. He works hard. He wrestled all year, but he worked a lot on the base. We’re really excited to see this and maybe that’s what makes it come out.

The Tigers have been on a roll since falling to Pikeville in the 15th All A Classic region final. Paintsville had won 11 straight games before falling to Huntington High, 11-7, in the final game of the day.

The Tigers have averaged 10 races per outing this year. The roster includes eight players who have racked up double-digit RBIs. Collins increased his season tally to 18 after that blast.

We’ve kind of changed some things we do offensively, Crace said, especially when we get two strikes. We just want to put the ball into play. It has helped a lot with our RBIs. When we loaded the bases, we put the ball in play and we tried to score some points. They bought into it and it worked pretty well for us.

Paintsville (17-3) loaded the goals in four separate innings. Each base was occupied by a tiger after Porter beat a decay in the bag from first base in third. Collins found his home ground and parked it over the left field fence to score the Tigers’ first four points. They added another on a Boyd County error to take a 5-2 advantage.

Porter recorded one double and four singles. The sophomore also scored three times.

Jonah has been excellent this year, Crace said. We put him in a tough spot on the shortstop. He competed for this place. He’s a bit young, I don’t know if he’s ready for that yet, but he did a great job for us on the pitch and offensively.

Connor Fugate worked his way through the first three frames of the mound before allowing just one hit in his final two innings of work to secure the victory.

Crace said the sophomore was getting back in shape after the howl helped the Paintsville basketball team win their first trip to the Sweet Sixteen since 2008.

Connor has the potential to be really good and will likely be our No.1, Crace said. I didn’t have him very long and he arrived late from basketball where he played in the state tournament. We’re trying to save him a few rounds here and there. He did a great job today.

The bases were pressed again in the Tigers’ half of the fourth inning. Paintsville extended their lead with a pair of runs over two wild courses.

Eight of the top nine hitters have reached safely in the sixth stanza for the Tigers. AJ James, Ashton Adams, and Porter each raked in standout singles. Cory Jefferson was plunked with a goal loaded pitch and Paintsville scored another with an error to stretch the margin to 12-2.

We are battling adversity, said Boyd County coach Frank Conley. We have a lot of guys for a variety of reasons. We had a little trouble anyway. He appeared today. We expected something like this to happen. It happened all at once.

Boyd County (13-4) slammed into the scoreboard first with two runs in the opening round.

Peyton Jackson roped up an RBI brace across left center field to score Jacob Vanover. The Lions brought another to the plate with a wild tone.

Alex Martin had a homerun in the Boyd Countys batting final. Jake Biggs provided another run with a double in the seventh frame.

Gunnar Gerahart took to the rubber for his first college start and impressed his skipper.

It was his first opportunity to pitch for the varsity team, Conley said. He started a lot of JVs for us. We’re down on some numbers there. I think he did a very good job. We have just been injured by a few pieces here and there. We wanted to get three innings from him, and that’s about what he did to us.

Jacob Kelley was 2 of 3 on the field for the Lions.

Collins, James and Zach Taylor were each 2 of 4 for the Tigers.

In the opening game of the day, Boyd County blocked Huntington Highs’ first four-point inning with three of their own games in the home half.

The Highlanders ultimately pulled out with six points in the last two frames to secure a 13-3 victory.

Luke Preston recorded two of the Lions’ six hits and Jacob Baker produced his teams only RBI from the contest. Hyden Mattison netted a brace and hit in two for Huntington High, who won both of their games on Saturday. Lucas Hall scored three points.

PAINTSVILLE 005 205 1 13 14 3

BOYD CO. 200001 2 5 10 3

Fugate, Ratliff (6) and Jefferson. Gerahart, Jackson (4), Baldridge (6), Newsome and Baker. WFugate. LGerahart. 2BPorter (P), Jackson (BC), Kelley (BC), Biggs (BC), HRCollins (P), Martin (BC).

HUNTINGTON 410112 4 13 10 3

BOYD CO. 300,000 0 3 6 9

Williams, Doe (6) and Gaul. Biggs, McNeil (6) and Baker, Jones. WWilliams. LBiggs. 2BMattison (H), hall (H).

Boyd County 6

Pikeville 5

CANNONSBURG As the clock was about to strike at midnight, Boyd County scored three runs in the seventh inning for a victory over Pikeville on Friday night.

The Panthers broke a 3-3 tie with two runs in the sixth stanza. Blake Birchfield finished 2 of 4 for Pikeville (9-8). Logan Windle hit a two bagger.

Preston had two hits, including a double that led in the winning race that sealed the comeback victory. Preston and Kelly each hit two points.

Vanover took the relief victory for the Lions. Starting pitcher Jonny Stevens had 14 strikeouts.

It was just about getting the guys on the ground and shaking things up, Conley said. We’ve got a lot of guys on base lately and we haven’t had that big hit when we needed it. Friday night we got them. We just need more of them.

PIKEVILLE 201002 0 5 6 1

BOYD CO. 000300 3 6 10 3

Clark, Tackett (6), Thompson (7) and Windle. Stevens, Vanover (6) and Baker. WVanover. LThompson. 2BWindle (P). 3BPreston, British Columbia.