Rachel Brosnahan shines in a blue dress as she calls a cab during the filming of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan showed off some of her character Midge Maisel’s signature style while filming a night scene for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Saturday.

The 30-year-old actress was spotted on set in New York City as her character hailed a cab from the sidewalk.

She also joined her teammate Alex Borstein, 50, who came to take the tour.

Rachel showed off her mid-century glamor in a cerulean dress with a flowing skirt that came down to the knees.

The outfit was belted around her belly to showcase her hourglass figure, and the top featured buttons and an intriguing triangular cutout above her neckline with an attached bow tie.

The movie and TV star had her brown hair styled in thick curls, with a magenta pillbox hat veiled over the top.

Her costume was completed with a burgundy velvet handbag and blue patterned heels.

More to do: The series, which begins in 1958, featured plenty of vintage cars and actors in period attire, but the scene will need a digital touch-up before it’s ready to launch on Amazon Prime .

The series, which begins in 1958, featured plenty of vintage cars and actors in period outfit, but the scene will need a digital touch up before it’s ready to launch on Amazon Prime.

Rachel was standing in front of a green screen background, which would help place a more appropriate cityscape behind her.

The actress stars as a Jewish housewife leading a fairly comfortable life in Manhattan in the late 1950s, until it all comes crashing down when her husband leaves her for his secretary.

In a drunken attack, Midge goes to the same comedy club where her husband made the moon to do an impromptu ensemble.

She ends up being bars after showing her boobs to the public, but the positive reception leads her to try her hand at standing comedy.

The show was created by writer Amy Sherman-Palladino, who drew inspiration from comics such as Joan Rivers and her own father.

However, Rivers’ daughter Melissa called on the show to be no more open about her mother’s influence.

Alex Borstein, also known for his voice, Peter Griffin’s wife Lois on Family Guy, and her 12 years on MadTV, joined Rachel in the scene.

She wore the usual costume of her characters, a dark suit, and a button-down shirt with a black newsboy cap while carrying gift bags in the taxi.

The role, which won her an Emmy award in 2019, is based on real-life female talent agent Sue Mengers.

Rachel also had to complete another night scene that started on Friday night and showed her in a striking red dress.

The chunky outfit had an embossed texture and a double button around her waist, as well as a large bow that fell below her neck.

The wind whipped a vent to reveal the interior satin lining.

She paired it with strawberries and creamy heels and carried a peach handbag and matching clutch.

She sported a touch of crimson on her lips to match the cherry-colored ensemble.

Rachel was seen taking notes on her script as she sat in the cab between takes.

