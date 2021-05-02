Rithvik Dhanjani is one of the most attractive actors in Indian Telly world. Rithvik Dhanjani gained his popularity with the TV show Pavitra Rishta and since then the actor has won us over with his charming looks. The actor recently did a photoshoot with Dabboo Ratnani for Man Magazine India and stunned everyone with his unique and super dashing outfits. The actor uploaded a series of photographs to his Instagram handle and gave us a glimpse of his stunning looks. Rithvik shattered all stereotypes regarding menswear and donned a sleek black leather jacket with a two-tone skirt and paired it with black formal shoes. With perfectly styled hair and a well-groomed beard, Rithvik looked super dashing in these unique looks. Actress Surbhi Jyoti was quick to compliment the actor and wrote Patakhaaaa with fiery emoji.

In another photo, the actor was seen wearing a brightly colored furry sweatshirt with different animal prints all over that was worn with black pants and a pair of cool black shoes. Rithvik pulled off this effortless look and looked lovely. Rithvik loves experimenting with colors and prints and his outfits prove it.

The actor teamed up with a white and black striped shirt with a charcoal gray plaid coat and looked extremely attractive in this dashing look. Rithvik stole our hearts with his adorable expression as he strikes a pose for the camera. Take a look at the idol of Telly Rithvik Dhanjani swinging in unique and dashing outfits! Comment below and let us know what you think of the actor’s unique looks!