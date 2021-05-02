Singer Cody Simpson dresses up as iconic singer Elvis Presley for Ali’s party

Cody Simpson recently moved to the Gold Coast so he could focus on his Olympic swimming bid.

And on Saturday, Cody took the time to train to celebrate his sister Alli’s late 23rd birthday.

Cody, 24, dressed as famous king of rock’n’roll Elvis Presley for the disco-themed party, as new girlfriend Marloes Stevens dressed as a ’70s model.

Playful: Singer Cody Simpson dressed as iconic singer Elvis Presley alongside his model girlfriend Marloes Stevens for his sister Alli’s birthday party on Saturday on the Gold Coast

The pop star wore a white jumpsuit that hugged her muscular body and paired it with a red scarf.

He also wore a pair of silver-rimmed aviators and a gold belt in the outfit to nail the Elvis look.

Cody also added an assortment of rings and a wig.

Marloes wore a glamorous and sparkling silver dress with a pair of black high boots and a pair of gold-trimmed aviators.

The King is back in the building: The pop star wore a white jumpsuit that hugged her muscular body with him pairing it with a red scarf. Marloes was seen in a sparkly dress

Cody then showcased his moves as Elvis while wearing the jumpsuit.

The theme of the party was “Disco”. and the crowd is certainly watching the game.

Alli had margarita and pink gin on the menu. She also had a number of pasture boards and pink cupcakes to celebrate the occasion.

Oh my: at one point, Marloes was seen licking Cody’s face. The theme of the party seemed to be ‘Back In Time’ and the crowd was certainly watching the party

Family affair: Cody and Marloes were seen with hour-time daughter Alli, alongside a number of their other friends and relatives

Cody and Marloes have been around the Gold Coast with the Dutch model seen supporting him at sporting events.

Before flying to the Gold Coast, Cody and Marloes, who have been dating since December 2020, went through 14 days of mandatory quarantine in Howard Springs, Darwin.

Earlier this year, Cody revealed to the New York Times what inspired him to return to the pool and compete in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

He explained that he decided he still had a chance in the pool after watching American swimmer Caeleb Dressel – who is five months his junior – break a record set by Michael Phelps in 2019.

Staying Together: Before flying to the Gold Coast, Cody and Marloes, who have been dating since December 2020, went through 14 days of mandatory quarantine in Howard Springs, Darwin.

“ I quit drinking that night and started finding pools the next day, ” said Cody, from the Gold Coast.

Despite an incredibly successful music career that saw him discovered on YouTube and signed to an American record label in 2010 at the age of 13, his childhood Olympic dreams were bigger.

“ I love the music industry very much and will continue to be a musician for a long time in my life, but it’s not as purely a pursuit as sport, which comes right down to the clock, ” said he told the New York Times. .