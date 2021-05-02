Rambo-style knife found on Chapel Allerton man who crashed into car while fleeing attack in Roundhay





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Jermaine thompson Members of the public found the knife on Jermaine Thompson while restraining and detaining it after crashing his Fiat Punto in a car parked on Larkhill Walk in Roundhay, Leeds Crown Court has learned. The court heard that a group of about seven men attacked Thompson’s car and was fleeing from them when the collision happened just after 6 p.m. on January 21. Nick Adlington, prosecuting, said the men ran to the crash site. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise The court heard Thompson, 25, going back and forth in an attempt to free his car and escape. Mr Adlington said Thompson was pulled from the car and was being held down when someone said “he has a knife”. The court heard that a member of the public called 999 and that police and paramedics arrived at the scene. Thompson, of Town Street Walk, Chapel Allerton, had a Rambo-style hunting knife in a scabbard. And police found a small amount of cannabis in a bag that Thompson had with him. Mr Adlington said: “He said he was chased and beaten by some people and was very scared.” Thompson admitted to having a bladed article in a public place, possessing cannabis, driving other than in accordance with a license and driving without insurance. He committed the offenses while released from prison under license after being released in May 2018 from a six-year sentence for intentional injury. Ian Howard, mitigating, said: “Mr. Thompson himself was the victim of a fairly prolonged attack by a large group of men who had guns with them.” Mr Howard added: “When the vehicle was attacked by six or seven gunmen, the knife was not produced. “Mr. Thompson attempted to get away from his attackers by driving the car. “His difficulties stemmed from his use of cannabis and his choice of supplier.” Recorder Dapinder Singh jailed Thompson for 18 months.

