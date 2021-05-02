Amanda Holden dazzles fans in a gold bodycon dress



















May 2, 2021 – 11:17 a.m. CEST



Georgia brown BGT judge Amanda Holden dazzled fans in a stunning gold sequin gown for her appearance on the BBC’s I Can See Your Voice on Saturday night, fans were obsessed with the look.

Another day, another iconic outfit for the gorgeous Amanda holden. The Heart Radio presenter stunned fans on Saturday night, donning a glamorous bodycon dress from luxury label Alex Perry for BBCthe latest talent show from I can see your voice. READ: Amanda Holden shows off mouthwatering spread as she poses in dreamy garden As incredible as ever, the style icon paired the vibrant glittery number with a pair of strappy nude heels to elongate her legs. Posing on a staircase for her Instagram stories, the star wowed her 1.7 million followers by showcasing her look. Loading the player … WATCH: Amanda Holden struts around in a flattering leather dress Keeping her hair and makeup understated, the 50-year-old sported chic loose curls and shiny gold makeup to complete the cocktail dress. SEE: Family photos of I Can See Your Voice stars: Amanda Holden, Alison Hammond and more It pays to be a golden girl like Amanda – the dazzling dress comes at a hefty price tag of £ 1,950. The fitted design features a flattering V-neckline, delicate spaghetti straps and an elegant midi length. It is super shaving thanks to its fitted waist, giving the blonde beauty a totally clean silhouette. The star sizzled in her sequin dress Fans quickly reacted to the BGT the impeccable look of the judge, rushing to the comments to congratulate the star. “THIS DRESS! GOLDEN HOLDEN IS IN THE HOUSE,” said one fan, while another wrote, “You were absolutely amazing tonight Amanda, I’m obsessed with this dress.” MORE: Amanda Holden Looks Hot Red In Power Karen Millen Dress Many fans even invented the glamorous mom of two “Golden Holden”. I mean, we’re totally obsessed with the look. Alex Perry Addilyn dress, £ 1950, Farfetch BUY NOW If you want to recreate Amanda’s dazzling Saturday night look, we’ve found the ultimate fool so you can turn heads at your next night out, without the hefty price tag. Gold sequined camisole dress, £ 28, ASOS BUY NOW Whether you’re staying indoors or going out, this stunning golden ratio is your go-to dress for this iconic glitter ball style. Transparent heels, £ 25, Pretty little thing BUY NOW Pair your look with barely there heels for a look that keeps you feeling glamorous from day to night. READ: Take a look at Amanda Holden’s incredible collection of designer bags: from Dior to Gucci The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







