Ferrari to launch appropriate fashion collection and runway show this summer

But this summer, Ferrari will take a concrete step towards becoming a real fashion house. The distinction probably doesn’t mean much, even to those who already buy Ferrari fashion. Still, this is important because it signals a decision by the automaker to continue pushing in that direction.

This summer, in June, Ferrari will hold a parade in Maranello, Italy, WWD reports. The location is no accident, as the fashion show will take place at the automaker’s headquarters for an added touch of exclusivity. If all goes as planned, the event will take place in person. Fashion designers and houses have already proven that virtual events or limited capacity tracks can still work wonderfully, but Ferrari probably wants to go all out for their first outing.

According to the same report, the collection will include a bit of everything: men’s, women’s and children’s fashion, as well as accessories. The luxury suppliers will work under the direction of designer Rocco Iannone, director of diversification and creation of the Ferrari brand and former chief designer of Giorgio Armani.

The Cavallino Ferrari restaurant in Maranello is set to open at the same time as the launch of the first Ferrari parade collection.

Keeping the goal of making limited production cars and being very selective about customers means that car manufacturing is not always a business for Ferrari, especially in these tough times and declining demand. . That said, even before 2020 merchandising was important to the Prancing Horse, so it makes sense that the legendary brand is looking at more opportunities like this.

One of those opportunities is the recently announced partnership with all-star watchmaker and proven rule breaker Richard Mille. The other stands out as a real fashion house.