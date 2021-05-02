Michael Jackson fashion: MJ’s iconic songs are remembered through his clothes | Music | Entertainment





Michael Jackson’s fashion choices are famous, mostly for his bold choices and short-term obsessions with certain looks. These included military-influenced outfits, a glittery white glove, and even a face mask in his later years. Express.co.uk breaks down some of the singer’s most iconic songs – and the outfits he is remembered for.

The Rock With You sequined jumpsuit Michael Jackson’s last single from the 1970s was Rock With You, in which the singer danced with a sparkling microphone. However, the sparks weren’t just on the mic, as he was wearing a silver jumpsuit covered in sequins, which glowed as he danced the night away under the green lights. The song was ranked number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 and was the second single from his groundbreaking solo album Off the Wall. READ MORE: New Movies on Netflix in May: What Happens to Netflix UK in May 2021?

The Bad jacket In 2018, the jacket Michael wore for his Bad tour in the late 1980s sold for $ 298,000 (£ 213,000). However, in the video clip, the jacket was heavier, more covered in chains, and generally more famous. The video is iconic, having been directed by Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese, and the jacket was meant to represent a more daring side of Michael. DON’T MISS

The black or white shirt Michael wore a simple white shirt with a t-shirt underneath in the clip for Black or White, which saw him travel the world. However, this outfit became iconic, primarily for stage performances from the days when fans saw it floating all around him like a cape. The music video also showed Michael wearing a glove – albeit it was fingerless, which later replaced his only iconic glove.

The Superbowl Army Inspired Outfit While not tied to a specific song, her army-inspired Superbowl outfit stunned fans. For most of Michael’s later fashion choices, he wore army-inspired clothing, including jackets with militia buttons and epaulettes. This one also had a touch of Hollywood glamor, as it was black and gold and covered in glitter.







