Jack Whitehall’s girlfriend Roxy Horner puts on a little floral dress while having lunch with friends

3 mins ago

Roxy Horner looked distinctively cool as she covered her little floral dress with a black quilted coat while she had lunch with friends on Sunday.

Jack Whitehall’s model girlfriend, 29, grabbed attention in the cute spring issue as she dined at Cecconi’s in Mayfair, London.

She paired her black and yellow patterned dress with trendy Gucci tights as she giggled at the table with a group of girls.

Roxy Horner looked distinctively cool as she covered her little floral dress with a black quilted coat as she had lunch with friends in London on Sunday

Keeping her distinctively edgy look, Roxy added a pair of pointy black heeled boots that laced up the front and draped a brown Mulberry handbag over one shoulder.

She covered her beauty with a cream mask while walking, but appeared to sport glamorous full coverage makeup underneath.

The blonde beauty wore her slicked back locks in a wavy ponytail and put a pair of black sunglasses on her head.

All smiles: Jack Whitehall's model girlfriend, 29, grabbed attention in the cute spring issue as she dined with girls at Cecconi's in Mayfair, London

Chic: She teamed her black and yellow patterned dress with trendy Gucci tights

Chic: She paired her black and yellow patterned dress with trendy Gucci tights as she strutted around and added a brown Mulberry bag to her look

Legs 11: Keeping her distinctively edgy look, Roxy added a pair of pointy black heeled boots that lace up the front

Finally, blonde beauty Roxy enjoys a sip of prosseco as locking restrictions are easy and alfresco dining is allowed

Roxy seemed to be in a good mood as she had dinner with friends, and the group laughed and joked over glasses of prosseco.

She slipped into some Italian cuisine while braving the cold and sitting on chairs outside.

The girls seemed all prepped for the cool, sporty jackets while enjoying some outdoor catch-up.

Since the first lockout, Roxy has been dating comedian Jack, 32, after the couple met on a trip to Australia, with the model moving to his home in London after a few weeks of dating.

Dinner: Beauty ate while braving the cold weather and sitting in chairs outside

Catching up: Model looks in high spirits as she spends time with her friends in London

Friends: Roxy dated boyfriend and arms tied as the pair sported face covers on the go

Safety: The model showed off his natural beauty by removing his mask while sitting with friends at the table

Jack previously admitted that although the decision “ sped up ” their relationship, they failed to do ordinary things like restaurant and movie dates.

Speaking on the Couples Quarantine podcast, he said: “ Weirdly, it was quite nice because we spent a lot of time together and it speeds up the relationship in a way.

“ Then when the lockdown ended, we achieved a lot. We had never been to a movie together. We had never been to a restaurant in England because we met in Australia.

Jack dated actress Gemma Chan, 38, between 2011 and 2017, and he previously said he regrets not marrying her.

Chat: The girls seemed all prepped for the cool, sporty jackets while enjoying an outdoor catch-up

Getting out: The blonde beauty wore her slicked locks in a wavy ponytail and put a pair of black sunglasses on her head

Jolie: Roxy appeared to sport glamorous full-coverage makeup under her mask

Stunning: The model appeared to be enjoying her day as she showed off a trendy display

Jolie: She covered her beauty with a cream mask while heading to a restaurant to meet friends

All eyes on her: Roxy has a heated conversation with her friends and attracts attention while telling a story

Speaking to his mother Hilary in an episode of his Netflix series, Travels With My Father, he said, “ I f **** d my luck with this. I did. I could have gotten married but I ruined everything.

In the episode, which was filmed before Jack started dating Roxy, he apologized to his mother for being the only single member of their immediate family, as that meant he had to attend the show on his own. marriage of his sister Molly.

He added: ‘I’m sorry to be attending the wedding alone and I’m sorry that you have two kids who have model relationships and one who is going to be there on his own trying to piss off a bridesmaid. ”

Just the two of us: Roxy moved in with her comedian boyfriend Jack Whitehall, 32, last year, just two weeks after the couple entered into a romantic relationship

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

