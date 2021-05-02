The best active skirts for every adventure

Professional triathlete Nicole DeBoom wanted a functional piece of clothing that could help her compete without sacrificing style. It was 2003 – the height of the era of pink and shrinkage – and she was tired of sacrificing femininity to train and run in men’s clothing. “I saw the power [skirts] given to athletes like Venus and Serena Williams on the courts, ”she says,“ I was like, that’s what I want. I want something that’s going to make me feel good, and by feeling good, I’m going to have more confidence.

DeBoom took matters into his own hands. She began working with the silky, quick-drying fabrics that she had become familiar with from her years of triathlon training and worked with a designer and production center to create a prototype of a “running belt skirt” in. wearing on the Ironman Wisconsin 2004. “It was kind of like a loincloth,” she says, “but the truth is I just wanted something to cover my butt, and it did the trick. DeBoom won and invested the $ 5,000 handbag in what was to become Sports skirt, the first running specific skirt company.

At the Austin Marathon in 2005, DeBoom showcased two styles with built-in compression shorts that had thigh pockets and were specially designed not to pull up. Race participants invaded his stand. Within a year, Skirt Sports had created five styles and sold thousands of units. Soon after, a handful of big brands, like Nike and New Balance, began adding running-specific skirts to their product lines.

Eight years later, a hiker got her own wake-up skirt. Long-distance athlete Mandy Bland wanted an unlined skirt, something she could wear for months on the trails. So she picked up her sewing machine, hacking used prototypes of used hiking pants together, and eventually started selling them at her home in Oregon under the brand name Purple Rain.

Over the past decade, active skirts have made their way into the mainstream. Aside from aesthetics, skirts have many practical advantages on the outside. Liz “Snorkel” Thomas, former holder of the unsupported speed record of the Appalachian Trail, appreciates the modesty and efficiency of the skirts. Changing long underwear, especially around other people, is much more convenient with a skirt than with hiking shorts. Storage is more important. Thomas remembers a hike with maps and guides stuffed in his bra. “With skirts it was like, oh my god, someone finally made something that has a lot of pockets that can hold a map or a little guidebook,” she says. “It has completely changed the game for me.” Triple Crown Hiker Tyler “Prodigy” Lau has been hiking in skirts since 2019 and highlights another important benefit: hygiene. “Ventilation just keeps these areas clean and airy.”

From skirts to skirts to kilts, there are more options than ever before. (“Skort” technically refers to a skirt with built-in shorts, although many products with built-in shorts are labeled as skirts. “Kilt” is presented in the industry as a more neutral term. The number of choices is huge, so we combined the advice of product designers, hikers and runners with a series of field tests to find the best performing skirts for a variety of activities.

Best Everyday Running Skirt

Blyss Running Blyss II Skirt ($ 81)

A high-waisted fit, secure pockets, sweat-wicking spandex and a flattering fit make the Blyss II skirt the one we returned to over and over again. (Another award for this skirt: “best twirl.”) On a high mountain getaway outside of Bishop, Calif., We slipped a phone into one of the thigh pockets, snacks in. the other and secure our car keys in the back zip pocket. The elastic sewn around the thigh openings meant the five inch compression shorts didn’t pull up and everything we wore stayed firmly in place.

Best ultrarunning skirt

Ultimate Direction Hydrolight Skirt ($ 85)

As training kilometers increase or temperatures rise, the Hydrolight skirt offers efficiency and comfort. Two included 300 milliliter water bottles slip into pockets at the back of the hips. They’re made from compressive stretch mesh that keeps bottles in place without bouncing or slipping. An expandable, non-zip pocket at the lower back allows you to store a phone, snacks, and even a light jacket. The five-inch compression shorts and lightweight materials kept the friction at bay and kept us from sweating too much on a long 80-degree run in Boulder, Colo.

Best day hike skirt

Eddie Bauer Sightscape Horizon Pop Over Skort ($ 60)

Simplicity reigns with this DWR, UPF 50 treatment shortage. Two zippered pockets easily fit phones but almost disappear when empty, and the 3.5-inch liner shorts are soft and snug but not compressive. A curved fit leaves plenty of room for movement without pushing up the skirt or compromising modesty. We wore it on Lookout Mountain in Golden, Colo. Followed by post-hike drinks at a local brewery, where we adapt perfectly to the after-work crowd.

Best hiking skirt

Purple Rain Adventure Skirt ($ 72)

There is a reason why the Purple Rain Adventure Skirt is a favorite among seasoned hikers of all sizes and types. Large cargo pockets accommodate everything from phones and trail maps to small guides and plenty of snacks, while the seamless four-inch yoga-style waistband is soft and stretchy. This design accommodates common weight fluctuations on long hikes and does so more comfortably than skirts with bungee cords or stiff seams. Its hem measures 19 to 22 inches, depending on the size, and is designed to reach the knees. A DWR finish prevents both precipitation and food spillage in the camp. Best part: Purple Rain made her skirt sans Integrated liners, so hikers can choose their own diaper system or enjoy the ventilation benefits of without shorts.

Best multisport maps

Maloja Germerm ($ 99)

This asymmetric deficit reminiscent of the 90s playgrounds with a front that looks like a skirt and a back that looks like shorts. The design adds a feminine touch while still being functional for activities like biking, hiking, and jamming. Those who avoid the look or feel of compression stockings will appreciate the Germerm’s lightweight 7-inch shorts, which hang loosely at your waist. And although the sole pocket (sewn into the skirt flap at the top of the right thigh) is not large enough for large smartphones, there is enough room under the garment to accommodate a cycling chamois. when you go for a longer hike.

Best rain skirt

ULA Rain Kilt Skirt ($ 35)

Rain skirts provide the same protection as rain pants, but you don’t have to put them on over your shoes. Instead, wrap that ankle or calf length waterproof number around your waist. There Velcros closed along the side and has an adjustable elastic tensioner to adjust the fit around the waist, which can stretch from 24 to 54 inches. The design compared to rain pants, without binding movement. It also weighs less than four ounces and stuffs up to the size of a breakfast burrito.

Best camping skirt

Montbell Superior Down Trail Skirt ($ 79)

This down skirt came with us on camping weekends, road trips and alpine departures in the mountains. While on a rock climbing mission in Bishop, Calif., Its 800 fill down insulation and stretchable, absorbent fleece side panels allowed us to increase our core temperature while warming us up for the day or keeping us warm. relaxing at night.

Best plus size hiking skirt

Happy Girl Skirt Sports Skirt ($ 74)

From the gym to the trails, the Happy girl skirt balances coverage, mobility and convenience. Loved by ultrarunners as Mirna Valerio, this skirt uses a proportional fit pattern for the upper end of the size range. In other words, designers didn’t just take their small size and make it bigger. Instead, Skirt Sports’ 1X, 2X, and 3X offerings are made with feedback from a year-long focus group with people of a wide variety of body types. The seven-inch compression shorts feature phone-sized pockets on the outside of each thigh, an eyelet for putting on wired headphones, and a back zippered pocket. The UV 50+ finish is an added bonus.

Best Men’s Short Film

Purple Rain Adventure Kilt ($ 77)

Purple Rain’s Adventure Kilt is designed for all body types. At the front, two overlapping layers of fabric maximize coverage while allowing for the range of motion needed by people with long legs. A two-inch yoga-style waistband provides comfort, and the two cargo pockets are large enough to store both food and boating accessories. Perhaps the coolest feature: two snaps at the hem turn the kilt into shorts, which some identifying hikers have found useful when hitchhiking for supply runs or while traveling. in more conservative places.

