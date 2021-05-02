Meet the woman who powers Shroom Boom fashion





What is it that Sophia Wang, a doctoral student in literature, studied American poetry at UC Berkeley and runs her own punk rock dance company by running a biotech start-up that harnesses the power of funghi? Maybe it’s worth turning to Sylvia Plath for some answers. We go in the morning / will inherit the earth. / Our feet in the door, read the last lines of his poem from 1960 Mushrooms. Plath is oracular in her observations, Wang says, when we meet on Zoom to discuss MycoWorks, the company she co-founded with artist Philip Ross in 2013. While she has yet to inherit the earth, MycoWorks has certainly made headlines in the fashion world. in March when he announced a collaboration with Herms on the creation of Sylvania, a new alternative to leather derived from mycelium, the threadlike network of filaments in the fungus. Using patented MycoWorkss Fine Mycelium technology, Sylvania will feature in the Hermss reinvented Victoria bag alongside calfskin and canvas elements when it debuts in late 2021. This is a big deal. Herms is a heritage brand founded on exquisite leather craftsmanship. The fact that she was willing to spend three years working with MycoWorks on an alternative suggests that the California start-up has epic, or at least poetic, potential. Indeed, mushroom leather is currently pioneering the fashion industry to find a viable, ethical, non-plastic, low-carbon alternative to animal leather that is also biodegradable. Note the quotes. While Sylvania and MycoWorks’ flagship Reishi is categorically not leather, it feels and looks like it and that’s good news for the fashion industry. If you think about the triple helix collagen structure of animal skin, the mycelium has a three-dimensional network structure that also worked with which gives it its strength, Wang explains. In the case of Sylvania, Wang describes it as a refined and supple material, with a surprisingly plump and slightly elastic hand. It has incredible softness and goes wonderfully with [Hermss] existing leathers and textiles. Wang first discovered the mycelium in 2007, when his co-founder Ross was using it to create sculptures. Where it differs from traditional leather is in its potential for customization and fine-tuning. We have a fully traceable growth process so that we can offer brands immense flexibility in terms of customizing thickness, dimension, surface characteristic, says Wang.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos