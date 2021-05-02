German gymnasts cover their legs against sexualization

Three members of the German women’s team at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Switzerland recently attracted attention for their outfits.

Unlike their peers, their legs were covered.

They wore full uniforms; most women usually wear leotards that show the full leg. Male gymnasts, however, typically wear slightly baggy shorts or full-length leg covers.

Unitards are technically permitted but are generally worn for religious reasons.

It was a statement “against sexualization in gymnastics”, the German Gymnastics Federation mentionned.

Elisabeth Seitz, one of the gymnasts, mentionned it was about “setting an example … for all gymnasts who may feel uncomfortable or even sexualized in normal costumes. Because, in our opinion, every gymnast should be able to decide in what type of combination she feels most comfortable and then does gymnastics. “

The exhibit was “one of the first examples we have of athletes saying they would rather play their sport in clothes they are comfortable in rather than clothes that could be tailored to an audience,” says Elizabeth Daniels, professor of psychology. at the University of Colorado, in an interview with NPR Weekend edition. Daniels has written on the sexualization of female athletes.

Here are excerpts from the interview, edited for length and clarity:

Some people have pushed back and say that women’s sports uniforms are tight and revealing because they allow better performance. Is there any truth to this, in your opinion?

This explanation does not hold much water in my mind, because then we would expect to see similar uniforms for men and women. For example, beach volleyball: women play in bikinis, while men play in shorts and tank tops. So if there was a reason to wear very tight, tight fitting clothes, you would expect men to do that as well.

Why did it develop this way? Why don’t people wear similar uniforms?

There has always been this perception that sport is a masculine domain and that women should pay attention to demonstrating femininity because they are involved in a masculine activity, a so-called masculine activity.

And so we see all the way back to the 1920s, in fact, examples of female sports teams being sexualized in an attempt to nod to femininity. And so it’s no surprise that this has persisted over time. And we’re just at the point where there’s a bit of a cultural calculation where it’s challenged by women in sport in particular.

How does wearing different clothes affect female athletes psychologically?

We actually have research on this in psychology. We have done studies where we put women in swimsuits or sweater. And when you put women in that body-highlighting swimsuit, it actually impacts their attention resources. So the body then becomes a kind of front and center on our minds and we then have less resources to allocate to the tasks that we might be trying to do.

So when you think about that in sports, the extent to which athletes, female athletes, worry about if, you know, their bodies look good in those really tight uniforms, that’s a distraction. for their performance. And obviously, that’s not what female athletes would want to think about, is it? They want to focus on their competition and do their best.

The question here is also about sexualization. There has been, as we know in gymnastics in particular, but in other sports involving young girls, problems of sexual abuse. Are these things related?

A real challenge in the sporting context is the power differential between athletes and coaches or coaches anyone who has authority over athletes, so athletes often feel like they just have to do what is being done. tells them. And so, when you associate this with cases of sexual abuse, athletes may not feel like they can question or talk about something that is uncomfortable or inappropriate, and then this behavior can persist without a doubt.

So now where we see athletes talking about uniforms, you know, it could really symbolize the need for athletes to have more voice in general in the sporting context, which might alleviate some of these cases of abuse. really tragic things that happened. to national and international attention more recently.

