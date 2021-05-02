Merck Foundation launches 2021 All Africa Media, Fashion and Music Awards – KT PRESS





African health journalists, fashion designers, filmmakers and singers will have another chance to win lucrative 2021 Merck Foundation prizes for reporting on fertility, creating hard-hitting mask designs and producing songs that empower women during the COVID-19 era. The awards were announced over the weekend by Senator Dr Rasha Kelej, Managing Director (CEO) of the Foundation, during an online health media training given by health experts and media from across the world. ‘Africa. The training followed the April 29, 2021 high-level meeting of African First Ladies – who are also ambassadors of the Foundation’s program dubbed More than a Mother, alongside health experts and ministers who shared experiences. countries on a number of health issues and strategies to improve health. facilities, especially the stigma of infertility in women on COVID-19. Senator Rasha Kelej said African media are very important in promoting massive awareness to end stigma against infertile women and called on media to stay focused on writing stories that get the message across to change perception negative sterile women in their respective communities, as that would help. end the stigma of infertility. Prizes include: The Merck Foundation 2021 More Than a Mother Africa Media Recognition Awards for African media professionals to showcase their work in raising infertility awareness, breaking its stigma and raising awareness through education on print, online and online multimedia platforms across Africa. The multimedia winners will walk away with $ 1,000, while the print, online and radio stories winners will each receive $ 500. Along with the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation also announced the first of its new fashion award categories, which will see fashion designers win awards for designs that send a strong message and influence infertility, breaking its stigma and its education. Ten winners in the fashion category will be selected and will offer $ 500 each to execute the design concepts. However, due to covid-19, the award will have a special category called Make Your Own Mask Fashion – which will also honor ten top models. I am happy to announce “Merck Foundation Make Your Own Mask Fashion 2021”. I welcome African fashion designers and students to create and share models of masks and other clothing that carry messages to encourage people to wear masks, ”Kelej revealed. In the song category, the foundation said it will reward all singers, musical artists who create and share a song to empower women through education at all levels. The best will walk away with $ 1,000, the second best with $ 700 and $ 500 for third prize. “I am an African who loves art and song even though I don’t have a good voice. Still, I take pleasure in announcing all kinds of awards for creative arts media – fashion, film, song awards – that can help break the stigma associated with infertility, ”Kelej said. In the film awards, the foundation also invited students and filmmakers to submit a dramatic film or documentary (Docudrama) to deliver strong messages and awareness about infertility. They will also walk away with $ 1,000, second best with $ 700 and $ 500 for third prize. She revealed that the latter two categories will also benefit from mentoring programs and online training with music and film stars from Hollywood, California, United States. All applicants must submit their works by August 31, 2021, with the exception of the Make Your Own Mask Fashion entry which has a deadline of 30e September 2021.







