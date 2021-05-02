Kate Beckinsale regresses impulses as she lays on bed in thigh high boots and PVC dress

Kate Beckinsale, 47, lies on a bed in thigh-high boots and a scorching PVC dress as she takes a break from filming in Canada
By Lydia Spencer-elliott For Mailonline
Published: | Update:
She has been busy filming her latest series, Guilty Party, in Alberta, Canada.
And Kate Beckinsale looked flawless as she took a break from filming to stretch out on her bed in thigh-high boots and a racy PVC dress on Sunday.
“ I’m really enjoying my new job at the Canadian Tourism Commission, ” the English actress, 47, joked to her Instagram followers along with the searing snap.
Sultry: Kate Beckinsale looked flawless as she took a break from filming to stretch out on her bed in thigh-high boots and a racy PVC dress on Sunday
The Underworld star posed in the daring ensemble with her legs in the air and her arm above her head.
Kate lay down on the bed in the short dress and flashed a hint of thigh between where her long heeled boots ended and her outfit began.
And the actress let her newly dyed blonde braids unfurl beneath her on the Canada quilt as she worked her angles for the camera.
The sultry post comes after Kate recently divided the opinion of her fans when she posed with kangaroos and other Australian wildlife at a house in Canada.
Controversy: This comes after Kate divided fan opinion earlier this month by posing with kangaroos and other Australian wildlife at a house in Canada
Jump! The Pearl Harbor star shared several videos on Instagram over the Easter long weekend of herself with a kangaroo, wallaby and sugar glider
While the animals appeared to be well cared for, a number of Kate’s fans wondered why they were inside a house and not outside.
‘Pretty sure under Australian law you can’t export them privately so that’s pretty messed up,’ wrote one follower.
Another added: ‘Seeing our native wildlife treated like a toy and wearing a diaper is messed up as well. ”
Cozy: in a clip, Kate snuggled up against a gray wallaby on a sofa
Controversial: While the animals looked well cared for, a number of Kate fans wondered why they were inside a house and not outside.
Someone else wrote, “I absolutely hate this. Obviously nothing to do with Kate, but it bothers me so much to see things like wallabies and sugar gliders as pets when it’s illegal here.
However, several fans have guessed that the animals could be “ rescues ” from a local kangaroo farm, taken care of by rehabilitation services.
“It could be rescues from the illegal wildlife trade or captive-bred,” one wrote.
Perhaps? Several fans have guessed that the animals could be “ rescues ” from a local kangaroo farm, taken care of by rehabilitation services.
