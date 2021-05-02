Flashback: Samsung’s long history of fashion phones includes Giorgio Armani and Hugo Boss

The LG KE850 Prada was the first phone with a capacitive touchscreen, beating Apple’s iPhone by a few months. But it’s not the only touchscreen phone to partner with a fashion brand as LG was in cahoots with Prada, Samsung approached Giorgio Armani and Hugo Boss.

The Samsung P520 Armani was launched at the Giorgio Armanis show at Milan Fashion Week in 2007. It had a small 2.6 screen (240x320px, 4: 3). Well, it was big enough for a multifunction phone back then, but it was small for a touchscreen phone. And it was also a resistive touchscreen, a far cry from the 3.0 capacitive touchscreen (240x400px) of the LG KE850 Prada.

Anyway, the Armani was a Featurephone with the Croix user interface (French for cross), a predecessor of TouchWiz. Not quite Sonys XrossMediaBar, but you can see where the inspiration comes from. This phone would influence the next model, but very few people had one sold at 750 (that was in 2007, mind you).















The 2008 Samsung F480 Toco upgraded to a capacitive touchscreen, 2.8 LCD screen with 240x320px resolution (with 4: 3 aspect ratio). Leaving Croix behind, it ran TouchWiz and (like the Prada) wasn’t a real smartphone, although it could multitask in J2ME.

But we wanted to focus on the fashion aspect today, so it’s really the Hugo Boss edition of the phone that we’re interested in.

It had the Hugo Boss logo on the front, special ringtones, and came with a specially designed Bluetooth headset (just this one, that was way before the TWS era). There was also a fancy leather flap case. The special edition phone was sold at Hugo Boss outlets in Europe for a more reasonable price of 480.









2008 saw Samsung return to Armani to manufacture the Samsung M7500 Emporio Armani (aka Night Effect). A fairly standard Featurephone on the surface, it had a 2.2 AMOLED (240x320px) display and it brought the party with it.









The phone had RGB lighting and dedicated music keys on the side, plus a (not so loud) speaker built into the Emporio Armani logo on the back.











Then in 2009 came the Samsung B7620 Giorgio Armani, a Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional phone with a sliding QWERTY keyboard. Its AMOLED 3.5 display had a fairly high resolution (480x800px), but still used capacitive touch. It’s a good thing Samsung painted on the Windows interface, which at this point was still painfully utilitarian.









A year later, the keyboard was discontinued for the Samsung I9010 Galaxy S Giorgio Armani. As you can see, this was a trendy version of the Galaxy S and ran Android (2.2 Froyo). The screen was much better too, 4.0 Super AMOLED (same 480x800px resolution) with capacitive touch. He launched Europe, Russia, Dubai, China and Hong Kong with a high price of 700. By the way, we made a practical video with this phone a long time ago.









A few years later, things got a lot less sophisticated with the Samsung Galaxy Ace, a fairly basic Android phone from 2011. It also received a Hugo Boss edition with a logo on the front and a custom back cover with a matte finish by the designers of Hugo Boss, allegedly). This model was sold in fashion brand stores at 280 pieces, just 20 the retail price of the regular Ace and without style.









We’ve barely scratched the surface of fashion-influenced phones, we haven’t even covered all of Samsung’s attempts at digital stitching. If you want to see more, do a follow-up article.