Fashion
Flashback: Samsung’s long history of fashion phones includes Giorgio Armani and Hugo Boss
The LG KE850 Prada was the first phone with a capacitive touchscreen, beating Apple’s iPhone by a few months. But it’s not the only touchscreen phone to partner with a fashion brand as LG was in cahoots with Prada, Samsung approached Giorgio Armani and Hugo Boss.
The Samsung P520 Armani was launched at the Giorgio Armanis show at Milan Fashion Week in 2007. It had a small 2.6 screen (240x320px, 4: 3). Well, it was big enough for a multifunction phone back then, but it was small for a touchscreen phone. And it was also a resistive touchscreen, a far cry from the 3.0 capacitive touchscreen (240x400px) of the LG KE850 Prada.
Anyway, the Armani was a Featurephone with the Croix user interface (French for cross), a predecessor of TouchWiz. Not quite Sonys XrossMediaBar, but you can see where the inspiration comes from. This phone would influence the next model, but very few people had one sold at 750 (that was in 2007, mind you).
Samsung’s Armani P520 Phone Compared to The Croix (“cross”) iPhone Interface
The 2008 Samsung F480 Toco upgraded to a capacitive touchscreen, 2.8 LCD screen with 240x320px resolution (with 4: 3 aspect ratio). Leaving Croix behind, it ran TouchWiz and (like the Prada) wasn’t a real smartphone, although it could multitask in J2ME.
But we wanted to focus on the fashion aspect today, so it’s really the Hugo Boss edition of the phone that we’re interested in.
It had the Hugo Boss logo on the front, special ringtones, and came with a specially designed Bluetooth headset (just this one, that was way before the TWS era). There was also a fancy leather flap case. The special edition phone was sold at Hugo Boss outlets in Europe for a more reasonable price of 480.
Samsung has teamed up with Hugo Boss for a special edition of the F480 Toco
2008 saw Samsung return to Armani to manufacture the Samsung M7500 Emporio Armani (aka Night Effect). A fairly standard Featurephone on the surface, it had a 2.2 AMOLED (240x320px) display and it brought the party with it.
The Samsung M7500 Emporio Armani was also known as the “Night Effect” phone.
The phone had RGB lighting and dedicated music keys on the side, plus a (not so loud) speaker built into the Emporio Armani logo on the back.
RGB LED lighting on the side was always ready to light up at night
Then in 2009 came the Samsung B7620 Giorgio Armani, a Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional phone with a sliding QWERTY keyboard. Its AMOLED 3.5 display had a fairly high resolution (480x800px), but still used capacitive touch. It’s a good thing Samsung painted on the Windows interface, which at this point was still painfully utilitarian.
Samsung B7620 Giorgio Armani asked ‘Can Windows Mobile be in fashion’?
A year later, the keyboard was discontinued for the Samsung I9010 Galaxy S Giorgio Armani. As you can see, this was a trendy version of the Galaxy S and ran Android (2.2 Froyo). The screen was much better too, 4.0 Super AMOLED (same 480x800px resolution) with capacitive touch. He launched Europe, Russia, Dubai, China and Hong Kong with a high price of 700. By the way, we made a practical video with this phone a long time ago.
A Galaxy S Giorgio Armani edition compared to an iPhone (left) and the original Galaxy S (right)
A few years later, things got a lot less sophisticated with the Samsung Galaxy Ace, a fairly basic Android phone from 2011. It also received a Hugo Boss edition with a logo on the front and a custom back cover with a matte finish by the designers of Hugo Boss, allegedly). This model was sold in fashion brand stores at 280 pieces, just 20 the retail price of the regular Ace and without style.
Samsung Galaxy Ace Hugo Boss Edition Wanted To Show There Is Style In Simplicity
We’ve barely scratched the surface of fashion-influenced phones, we haven’t even covered all of Samsung’s attempts at digital stitching. If you want to see more, do a follow-up article.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]