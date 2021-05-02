Is it time to dress again?

Photo credit: FPG – Getty Images

When the pandemic hit full force, it was almost a relief to sit at home in your pajamas and not have to think about what to wear for the guaranteed rush the next morning. But as the days, weeks and months of confinement dragged on like something more than our mental capacities could handle at the moment, dressing was not just a luxury, but a need, for just a touch of returning to our past lives. And whether or not this dress-up was made for another Zoom call or just for yourself, stepping into your closet and unearthing old loved ones who haven’t seen the light of day for over a year is almost a symbolic cathartic action. of the hope we all feel right now.

It is also evident, as we have seen in recent collections and on virtual catwalks, that designers are ready to delight their followers not only with comfortable clothing, but with beautiful, artistic silhouettes and fabrics that pay homage to another era. when it was perfectly okay to wear your dazzling jewelry and fur coat for a minute of running. Indeed, we’ve never seen so many Instagram stories of women walking out of grocery stores or dry cleaners in their fur coats and tennis bracelets as we’ve seen in recent months. The 93rd Academy Awards, which took place last Sunday night, was a colorful parade of dresses that recalled 20th century glamor when starlets appeared. and delivered on the fashion-fantasy expectations of the viewer.

“I crawl out of my loungewear like a caterpillar and present myself as a butterfly,” says Lauren Santo Domingo, the founder of the ever-cutting edge fashion site. Fashion operation. “A Moda woman has an elegant soul, and she traded her ball gowns for elegant placemats and minaudires for hand painted water glasses, [but now] everything becomes an opportunity. If I have people in my house, I want to get rid of all traces of questions. Put away the puzzles and sourdough entrees, put on a dazzling caftan and set the table with sparkling silver. “

This idea of ​​celebrating the little moments, I think we can all agree, is the product of the last year of anxiety, worry, illness and so many other difficult times. And while we will never forget the darkness of the pandemic, it now seems more important than ever to make sure we properly commemorate the time we spend with friends and family, despite the importance of the occasion. And what better way to commemorate this time than to really dress for that?

Of course, there’s a lot of talk about what the days when we’re fully back in action will be like. Stunning Gatsby-type imagery floats through our minds: overflowing champagne towers, overly long dinners, and, naturally, evening wear to rival even the most iconic prom dresses from nights past. “The Roaring Twenties fascinate me with their spirit of freedom in all artistic fields and in the lives of peoples,” says Claire Choisne, artistic director of the French jewelry house. Boucheron. “Indeed, [this time was] after the war people suffered a lot – and it was about freedom, having fun and enjoying life. Women were completely free to assert their style and beliefs, to wear men’s clothes and to cut their hair. “

And not only will our disguise be an act of celebration, but this idea of ​​a return to a dress formality will be a great moment to reassess the sometimes too casual attitude of our society. Boarding a plane over the past decades dressed in a chic travel dress and pearls seemed absurd before the pandemic (although we love the idea, here at VERANDA) doesn’t seem so ridiculous, maybe even necessary! “After nearly 18 months of locking in and wearing casual clothes all day, we all feel the need to rediscover the excitement of getting dressed. Customers are looking for creativity, differentiation and they appreciate more quality and know-how ”, says Cynthia Tabet, Piaget Product Marketing Director. “All of Piaget’s creations are imbued with positive energy and joy of living. It is about authenticity and generosity. It’s about celebrating life. And that’s what we need today. “

It looks like this trend will only grow as vaccinations continue and parties fill our schedules once again, as designers see demand for exquisite dresses, jewelry and accessories on the rise: ” I think people are responding well to our fall collection because of the amount of texture that has been developed through our embroidery, ”says Fernando Garcia, one of the creative directors (along with Laura Kim) at Oscar de la Renta. “Party styles are multiplying as we see more and more socially distant events on the calendar, so our clients are asking us more and more for looks for special occasions.”

And while we will certainly see an increase in luxurious dressing and the enhancement of our adornments in the foreseeable future, we may eventually come to a happy medium between lounge wear and evening dress – in taking the best of both extremes and adapting them to our new position. quarantine closets. “Throughout the pandemic, we spent a lot of time undressing. For me, this is something we will keep: more simplicity, save time, be comfortable in our clothes and what we wear. On the other hand, there is also the urge to put on a dress or a pair of heels to go out, have dinner or have a drink, ”says Choisne. “For me it’s mostly about being more in tune with yourself – thinking about your comfort, feeling good. When people go out, they really dress.”

