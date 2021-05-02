Northern Roots Boutique Partners With California-Based Apparel Company





May 2 A Grand Forks boutique partners with a Los Angeles-based fashion clothing company to bring the brand’s clothing to the local market, while also receiving business mentorship. Northern Roots Boutique is one of 87 independent clothing stores across the county that has been selected to partner with Liverpool Los Angeles as part of the company’s Destination Liverpool Shops program. The local store was selected from a pool of 300 candidate stores based on sales and supplier recommendations. “When I was nominated and chosen as one of 87 independent stores across the United States to become a Liverpool Destination Store, I got goosebumps and butterflies,” said Kay Derry, owner of Northern Roots. “Liverpool is my favorite clothing brand to wear, and when I can share this experience with my customers, even at a higher level, I know I can fill the need not only in our community, but I have the help as well. of the best the best in the retail world to help me grow my business. “ Stores included in the program will carry a full range of Liverpool clothing for men and women. In turn, the California-based retailer will provide these stores with business mentoring in areas such as marketing, visual merchandising improvements and independent business analysis. Being named the destination store Liverpool also introduces local boutiques to the national fashion retail community. Liverpool is a manufacturer of premium casual clothing for men and women. The company started the program with local stores focused on customer service. “Specialty stores are the heart and soul of our business and retail is where brands are discovered,” said Ron Perilman, President of Liverpool. “Even if direct contact with the customer develops, nothing will ever replace the in-store experience.” Northern Roots offers designer clothing for women of all sizes, and Derry is happy to offer a new line of men’s clothing. “I am honored and excited to bring more styles from Liverpool which I know will help me fit the women and men of today, and give them the best fitting clothes for them to wear. feel good about their look, ”said Derry.

