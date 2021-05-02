Cooper Webb finishes in winning mode

SALT LAKE CITY Cooper Webb of Red Bull KTM captured the final 450SX class victory of the season to wrap up his second Monster Energy AMA Supercross title on Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Webb’s Red Bull KTM teammate Marvin Musquin finished the race second and Team Honda HRC leader Chase Sexton finished third.

The unique 250SX divisional combined class final, the Dave Coombs Sr. 250SX East / West Showdown, was won by Jett Lawrence of the Honda HRC team; just behind him at the finish line, Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha’s Colt Nichols won the Eastern Regional 250SX class title and Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper won the Western Regional 250SX Class championship.

It was the fifth season in a row that the 450SX class title came down to the final race, and when the gate fell, Marvin Musquin, the winner of the previous round, went through the strip of holes first. Ken Roczen of the Honda HRC team passed Musquin in the first rhythm section, and a section later Cooper Webb passed Musquin in second.

Webb only needed to finish 19th or better even if Roczen retained the lead, but Webb didn’t seem interested in anything other than a victory. Webb and Roczen faced each other tight and fierce in the opening laps, slowing down to keep the field right behind them.

A minute and a half into the 20 minute plus one lap race, Sexton placed third and pushed to Webb’s back wheel. Two minutes later, Sexton flew over Webb in the whoops and set his sights on his leading teammate.

Right after the five minutes, Sexton took the lead and built a comfortable gap. Twelve and a half minutes into the race, Webb forced the issue and pushed his way past Roczen on the first turn to gain the upper hand on the second. Musquin took advantage of this and also rounded Roczen at the end of the next straight.

Things turned from bad to worse for Roczen and he slowly fell back into the field, eventually finishing in tenth position. Unless something wild happened, Webb wasn’t in danger of losing the title even with a DNF; It was then that the 2019 champion dropped another end-of-race charge and grabbed the rookie.

With less than four minutes to go on the race clock, Sexton lost traction coming out of a corner and Webb jumped up, overtaking him in the next section and retaining his eighth win of the season and winning his second World Championship title. Monster Energy Supercross 450SX class champion.

Two titles were on the line when the gate fell for the Dave Coombs Sr. 250SX East / West Showdown and Eastern Regional 250SX class red plate holder Colt Nichols took the lead early with Seth Hammaker and Jett Lawrence of Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki just behind. . Hunter Lawrence of the Honda HRC team was fourth and Justin Cooper, the Western Regional 250SX class points leader, fifth.

Nichols only needed a 20th place finish to win the title and his teammate Cooper only needed to finish 17th or better. Nichols seemed determined to win the race while Cooper seemed to consider his position on the track, play the points and ride cautiously.

Before four minutes had elapsed, the time for the event of 15 minutes plus one lap, Cooper had fallen to ninth place. Up front, Jett Lawrence and Hammaker had a quick battle with Lawrence for second place. Less than a minute later, Hunter Lawrence was pushing to pass Hammaker, but collapsed in a sharp right turn; he came up quickly but the error brought him back to fifth place.

In the final minutes, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Cameron McAdoo moved up to third place while Jett Lawrence erased Nichols’ lead a little further up the track. One lap later, Jett Lawrence flew through the whoops and in first place, then on the last lap of the race, Hunter Lawrence passed McAdoo and placed third.

The finish capped two champions, the first sweep for the Yamaha Monster Energy Star Racing team, and also saw two brothers both on the podium. Nichols’ performance in 2021 also carries the distinction of finishing on the podium in every round, a feat not accomplished since 2015 when Marvin Musquin achieved the same consistency at the top of the 250SX class.