Ball gown project allows girls to receive a free dress

May 2 LA FERIA After a year without a prom, the students of the Lycée La Feria will be able to dance the night away and those who need a dress will not have to look any further.

The ball gown project was launched last year before the pandemic and continues to be an option for students who need a dress to wear. Ida Prado, family and community engagement coordinator, said it was a separate project from Lexie’s Closet which provides clothing to students. The district asked residents of the community to donate dresses and dresses that the girls would wear for prom or special school events.

“In this region, we were affected by this flood and we knew that there were a lot of economic difficulties and financially, there was instability,” Prado said.

“At this time of year everything is so expensive for seniors and we wanted to ease the burden of having to make another big purchase,” she said.

More than 100 dresses were donated to the project by towns in Cameron County.

Superintendent Cathy Lee Hernandez said the reason a graduation party was being held this year was because the district wanted students to finally have that senior experience.

“We’re going to do it in a very safe manner and we understand how the prom has an impact in our lives and we wanted to make sure that they experience it and that the dress is not a barrier,” Hernandez said. .

“We want our daughters to attend regardless of their financial situation,” she said.

At least 10 girls went to high school to dress on Saturday May 1 on Friday.

Hernandez said it would be a project the district plans to keep for the future.

“We know that once we get back to normal we will have more donations. It is not something that is going to stop,” she said.

“I’m very proud of these types of experiences and our community having answered the call, we couldn’t do it without the people who donated,” Hernandez said.

Marci Castillo-Muniz is a teacher at La Feria High School and she said she donated 25 to 30 dresses. Castillo-Muniz has three daughters and over the years they have collected dresses from different events.

“When I was young I loved going to prom and couldn’t always afford a dress and we would buy a dress from Dillard and have a seamstress make it exactly the same and return it”, Castillo-Muniz.

“I was lucky that my mom could do it and I’m lucky to be able to do it for my daughters,” she said.

Two of her daughters are now going to university and one is an elder studying in Harlingen. She told them how many parents had lost their jobs due to the pandemic and that students were struggling to find what to wear at the last minute. Her youngest helped her bring dresses to donate.

“I think every girl should have the chance to attend the prom, especially if they are seniors,” she said.

“I think it’s great, they can get a dress and I wish I could have dresses to give away every year. It is important that high school girls can go to a real ball in school, it is a memory for life. “said Castillo-Muniz.

