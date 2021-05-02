YESTERDAY AND NOW: The Owen Street home once belonged to the man behind Barrie Carriage Co.





The factory located in what was then called Ellen and John Streets built the Barrie Bell in the early 1900s, the buying company quickly ran into financial trouble

This ongoing series from Barrie Historical Archives Curator Deb Exel shows old photos from the collection and one from today, along with the history behind them. 159 Owen Street This gracious and stately home, located in the beautiful historic district called The Grove, was built around 1893 for the newlyweds William and Claudina (Hickling) Hunter. William and Claudina were a country couple: she from Oro Hicklings, and he was born in Painswick. William and his family moved to town around 1883 and they lived in the same neighborhood a few blocks away. 121 Mulcaster Street, where he and Claudina would eventually reside. William started out in the dry goods industry as an apprentice at EB Compton and company before joining the Vair Dry Goods business. In 1895, now partners, Vair and Hunter Direct Importers implemented a “cash only” policy at their store at 52 Dunlop Street East, effective September 15 of the same year. (Vair and Hunter succeeded Hunter, Sargeant and Company in 1892.) In 1897, William and his brother BW Hunter went out on their own, opening Hunter Brothers Men’s Wear, which operated until 1915. They had a huge business outlet sale on April 24, offering heaps of great deals and entertainment, whether you’ve shopped or not, by the TW Sharpe Orchestra of Thornton. The new company, WC Hunter Clothing Company, held a groundbreaking sale until May 22, including a competition to win a 1915 Ford Touring automobile. But that’s not all Hunter was involved in. One of the community’s “players” looking for ways to spur Barrie’s industrial growth, Hunter, along with Nathaniel Dyment, JC Irwin (who bought the B. Hinds store in 1898) and HH Strathy, had the idea of ​​creating a transport company. In 1903, council approved a loan application from the Town of Barrie as outlined in an agreement between the town and the Barrie Carriage Company, passing a by-law to grant the loan and the concessions requested. The Barrie Carriage Company received “a free site, a tax exemption except school taxes for 20 years, free light and water privileges and the charge of $ 20,000 for 20 years.” Construction of Barrie Transportation Company The factory at the corner of Ellen Street and John Street (near where the Midway Diner is today) started up that same year. In the following years, business boomed and the company had a demand for its product and the factory had created many jobs. Unfortunately, although the Barrie Carriage Company had many orders, it was undercapitalized and could not meet customer demand… nor pay its debt to the city. The company hesitated. By 1910, buggy sales were on the rise and the factory was occupied until 1911. But without bigger, better factory premises and more equipment, and without additional support from the city, the Barrie Transportation Company could not keep up with demand, and their most recent product offering, the Barrie bell, just added to their problems. The Barrie Carriage Company ceased operations in 1920. On a more positive note, Hunter continued to be a successful trader in the garment business until his retirement in 1935. He and Claudina lived in their beautiful Owen Street home all of their married life and the house remained in the Hunter family until about 1966. Even though some decorative and architectural details have been removed over the years and other structural changes have been made, 159 Owen Street, still retains much of its beauty and Gothic Revival features – obviously one of The Grove’s best-kept gems.







