San Diego Community News Group





Ramses Alfaro Mendozas’ design won the most transformable award. ALL NATASHA SACHI PICTURES slideshow Eli Andrades’ design won the most wearable award. slideshow Melanie Ngos’ design won the Most Innovative Award and the People’s Choice Award. slideshow San Diego Mesa College and the San Diego History Center collaborated for the 10th Fashion Redux 2021 on April 16. This year they presented a virtual event showcasing the top four designs from the draping class at Mesa College. The theme of this exciting event was the uniforms, which are an important part of the history centers collection, especially with the military presence in San Diego. The students saw four uniforms hand-picked by collection specialists from the Historical Clothing Collection of History Centers. The students came up with a completely new contemporary design inspired by these uniforms. The evening started with Sheila Thomas as the animator of the History Center. She said a version of the exhibit could be viewed by going to the History Center’s website. This digital showcase will feature the four History Center uniforms and the four winning student models. Thomas introduced Assistant Fashion Professor Jordyn Smiley, who gave a wonderful presentation on the history of uniforms. Smiley spoke about the many designers who have created uniform-inspired fashions. Some of the examples cited were Jean Paul Gaultier and Sacai inspired by military uniforms, Dior and Gucci inspired by school uniforms, and Moschino, Max Mara, Miu Miu and Tommy Jeans inspired by fast food and sports. Stella McCartney designed British uniforms for the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Howard Greer, Dior and Zac Posen created fashions inspired by airline uniforms. Collection specialist Lelani Alontage Caithness gave detailed information on the four uniforms used this year for Fashion Redux. Collection specialist Jeremy Prince announced the good news that the exhibit will be available for in-person viewing at the History Center in mid-June and throughout the summer. Viewers were able to ask questions of this year’s winners. Prizes were awarded: Best Design Translation to Yewon Shin, Most Innovative Design to Melanie Ngo, Most Wearable to Eli Andrade, and Most Transformable Design to Ramses Alfaro Mendoza. All viewers were able to vote for their favorite designer and the Peoples Choice Award went to Ngo. Designers will receive a one-year History Center membership and Sewing Machines Plus gift certificate. To view this exhibition, go to sandiegohistory.org. For more information on the two-year fashion program at San Diego Mesa College, visit sdmesa.edu/academics/academic-programs/fashion.shtml. Events to come May 21 40th edition of the Golden Scissors Fashion Show and Awards. More information to come @sdmesafashion. May 22 Ugochi Iwuaba Charity Trail at The Inn, Rancho Santa Fe from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Donations will go to R. Rogers School for classes with disabled children. For more information visit https://bit.ly/2RVgU7P. May 23 Bridal Bazaar-Bridal Expo and Wedding Expo from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Free advance tickets at BridalBazaar.com. Diana Cavagnaro is an internationally renowned seamstress based in San Diego. Learn more about our hat maker, teacher and blogger at DianaCavagnaro.com.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos