Tiffany & Co started selling men’s engagement rings





Tiffany & Co has launched a range of engagement rings especially for men. The famous jewelry brand, which is owned by LVMH, has created three different models, each of which has a thick band and a diamond in the center. The rings are available in platinum and titanium. Diamonds vary between one and five carats and customers can choose an emerald, square emerald, or round brilliant cut. Traditionally in heterosexual relationships, it is women who wear engagement rings, making it a groundbreaking movement for Tiffany & Co that challenges cultural norms around marriage. advised The description on Tiffany’s website for one of the rings reads: Signing a daring new era of love, the Charles Tiffany Setting men’s engagement ring is a symbol of Tiffany’s unparalleled craftsmanship. Expertly crafted in platinum with a sparkling round brilliant diamond in the center, these rings of powerful contours and clean lines rethink traditional forms of signet ring style. You can buy the Tiffanys range of men’s engagement rings online here. It comes 12 years after jeweler H. Samuel launched his own men’s engagement ring called the Tioro Ring. They now have several different male engagement rings in stock, between 50 and 129. In 2010, Michael Bubl made headlines when he was seen wearing an engagement ring. Bubl is married to Argentine actress Luisana Loreley Lopilato de la Torre, and in Argentine culture, it’s normal for a man to wear an engagement ring. Likewise, when professional wrestler David Otunga offered singer Jennifer Hudson a diamond ring, she offered to come back to him with a ring of his own seven months later.

